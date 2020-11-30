Working Life: 'One of our patients currently on dialysis has been offered the gift of life – a kidney transplant' 

7.30am

The day always begins well with a WhatsApp photo from my granddaughter Lyla.

7.45am

Remotely access CUH IT systems to check on the status of patients under my care. Being up to date in realtime has never been more important.

8am

I’m lucky I can walk to work. I check e-mails, make work calls, listen to the birds and admire the trees and gardens.

8.30am

Check in with colleagues on the ward and in the Dialysis Unit regarding today’s Care Pathways for our patients. Our fantastic multi-disciplinary team has adapted to the new needs in healthcare delivery and remain positive, cheerful and patient-focussed.

9am

Renal Transplant Outpatient Clinic for some of almost 400 transplanted patients in Cork and Kerry. It’s been a scary time for many patients and it’s really important to support them.

12 noon

Brief online conference with Paula O’Leary, head of UCC Medical School, regarding plans for the new Cork University Clinical Medical School (CUCMS) building on CUH campus.

1pm

Online tutorial for medical students.

It’s more difficult than in the past to ensure we have proper interaction with students. Online platforms are great, but I look forward to more face-to-face and hands-on teaching in future.

2pm

Online meeting with the South Intern Network. UCC and the HSE in partnership provide 175 rotating medical intern posts on 12 sites across the South South-West region. As network coordinator, I have to keep in touch with multiple complex issues during what has been a difficult year for new doctors.

4pm

Time to check on and interact with patients who are in hospital and unwell.

5.30pm

UCC School of Pharmacy delivers a fantastic masters programme in clinical pharmacy. Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacy Dr Aoife Cotter and I mentor a two-hour webinar on prescribing in renal disease for this.

7.30pm

Supper at home with my GP wife, Sheila. Correct proofs for a forthcoming book chapter on nephrology in Ireland. Reading Fire from Heavenby Mary Renault. Listening to Philip Glass and Redi Hasa.

2.30am

An unscheduled phone call from Beaumont Hospital. One of our patients currently on dialysis has been offered the gift of life – a kidney transplant. A tragedy becomes a triumph. It does not get much better than this.