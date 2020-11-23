Working Life: 'Around 1,400 GPs log in every Wednesday evening to keep abreast of new developments'

Dr Nuala O’Connor, Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) lead advisor, Covid-19 and antibiotic resistance
Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 06:00

6.30am

Morning coffee in bed. I scan overnight news and journals for anything new related to Covid-19. Listen to Morning Ireland.

7.15am

Soundcheck for appearance on RTÉ's Morning Ireland at 7.20am as I am ICGP lead for Covid-19 and antibiotic resistance. The interview is followed by last cup of coffee for the day. I have porridge with blueberries and raspberries and catch up with my two adult children, one is at university, the other is working, all from home.

8am

Teleconference with HSE Contact Tracing team planning improvements, messaging to patients, and how new changes will be communicated to GP colleagues.

Respond to emails from GP colleagues’ queries about, for example, Covid-19 or patient test results.

I prepare material for our weekly webinar which keeps GPs updated. Around 1,400 GPs log in every Wednesday evening to keep abreast of new developments, showing amazing dedication.

11am

Video conference with antimicrobial pharmacists and web editor of the community antibiotic guidelines website, www.antibioticprescribing.ie, which is used by GPs around the country. We discuss the latest research based on discussion with our expert content groups.

Teleconference to discuss World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which is currently underway and runs to November 24. We also took part in European Antibiotic Awareness day last Wednesday.

1pm

Lunch. I love cooking so I often have homemade soup. I try to get a 20-minute walk in to clear my head for the afternoon.

3pm

I touch base with my GP practice to make sure there are no issues with patients who’re looked after by my colleagues at www.elmwood.ie while I’m on ICGP lead duty.

6pm

Evening meetings take up two nights each week. Family makes the effort to get together for dinner every evening at 7pm. All of us pitch in with cooking and it can get quite competitive, experimenting with lots of recipes.

I walk and chat with friends most nights after dinner for 5km or do online yoga. Once Level 5 lifts, it will be back to socially distanced ballroom dancing class, gym and golf (at the weekend).

  • World Antimicrobial Awareness Week and European Antibiotic Awareness Day aim to educate the public and GPs about the impact of over-prescribing and antibiotic overuse. Visit hse.ie for more information

