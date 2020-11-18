Three signs your mattress needs replacing

Snuggling into bed is one of life's greatest pleasures.

But what if you find yourself twisting and turning to get comfy, sense the middle feels a bit saggy, or your bed has lots its bounce?

Chances are, your mattress is nearing the end of its lifetime and needs replacing.

Richard Naylor, product and sustainable development director at bed manufacturer Hypnos, knows a thing or two when it comes to mattresses and sleep. Here, he offers some expert insight and advice...

1. Sagging

"Mattresses are built in a variety of different ways and with a variety of fillings and springs, but over time, these can naturally start to deteriorate and cause sagging to certain areas of the sleep surface," says Naylor. "This can often occur regardless of turning or rotating of mattresses, due to the natural sleep position, height and weight of the body or bodies on it over a long period of time.

"This sagging or collection of fillings in certain areas of the mattress is the most obvious tell-tale sign that your product may need replacing, as having an uneven surface will lead to poor sleep support for your body, and a drop in comfort levels."

2. Support

Another classic sign that your mattress needs replacing is if you or a partner are experiencing noticeable drops in sleep comfort, or having back or neck problems, he notes. "If you're tossing and turning in bed on a regular basis, trying to get comfortable, then it may be that you need a new mattress - and you can alter the amount of support within your new product.

"If you've opted for a firm mattress for better back support, one way to tell if your mattress is still offering this is to lie on your back and see if somebody else can easily slide their hand under the small of your back. If this is easily achieved, then the mattress has lost some of its tension, softened and may no longer be offering you the necessary spinal support you require."

3. Timing and usage

Whilst Hypnos guarantees all new mattresses for ten years, The Sleep Council recommends that, on average, your mattress needs replacing every seven to eight years. However, this does vary naturally from person-to-person, depending on the usage and how the mattress is looked after.

"Over time, as our bodies adapt, grow and change, we need different things from our mattresses to protect our sleep comfort and ensure a perfect night's rest," adds Naylor. "As we're all different, we advise that anyone looking for a new mattress tries them out in person, when it's safe to do so, for 10 minutes in their natural sleep positions, to make sure it provides the ideal support for your joints, as well as true comfort."

Finding the perfect solution for you...

We spend around one third of our lives asleep, so it makes sense to invest the time in testing out and researching your mattress, to ensure you're choosing the perfect one for your needs and comfort levels.

As specialists in sustainable sleep, Hypnos have noticed more customers are now opting for an environmentally-friendly product, made with sustainable and traceable fillings like wool and cotton.

"Knowing they've got a bed that will help them get a comfortable night's sleep, but which has also been made ethically, is great for peace of mind and - of course - drifting off to sleep."