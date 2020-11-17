LauraLynn gave Kevin 'the best quality of life for the time he had left'

WHEN Chuck and Mairéad Dunford’s son, Kevin, went under palliative care 18 months before he died, it was heartbreaking – but being referred to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice also represented a longed-for window of hope.

“Nobody likes to think about a children’s hospice but it was about giving Kevin the best quality of life for the time he had left,” says Chuck.

Mairéad says the couple were craving a space where they could be a family together, without the focus being entirely on the hugely medicalised aspect of Kevin’s life. Kevin died six years ago aged eight – his siblings, Iarla and Hannah, are aged 13 and 11 respectively. He suffered from a life-limiting condition for which there was no known diagnosis.

Recalling what staying at LauraLynn meant to them, the Mayo-based parents describe the physical relief of getting a good night’s sleep – while Kevin slept downstairs in care of a nurse, the rest of the family were upstairs. “For years, we were getting up at night with Kevin, in and out to him through the night – and he’d be up at 5am full of the joys.

At LauraLynn, knowing Kevin was safe we weren’t on edge and could sleep

They also recall how Iarla – then aged seven – described the playground at LauraLynn as the only place he’d ever played independently with Kevin, without needing adults’ help. “That struck us. We’d never thought of it. LauraLynn gave us time to reflect on things,” says Chuck.

LauraLynn Children’s Hospice is a member of My Legacy, a group of more than 70 Irish charities working together to create public awareness about the importance of making a will. November is My Legacy Month and the public is asked to consider leaving a gift in their will to a charity they care about.

In Ballina, the Dunfords, together with Kevin’s school, advocated on behalf of children with additional needs when the local town park was being redeveloped, for it to go beyond the universal guidelines for playgrounds. “A wheelchair-accessible roundabout was installed and subtle alterations made to other aspects of the plan,” says Mairéad.

The newly refurbished inclusive playground was opened the week Kevin died – he was to cut the ribbon. Mairéad recalls thinking at the time of all the children who’d play there, including those with additional needs “They’ll never know Kevin, but he will have left that little legacy of fun and enjoyment.”

LauraLynn’s founders, she says, left an irreplaceable legacy. “A children’s hospice is something people don’t wish to think about. [But] it can come to any of our doors. It could be your grandchild/child/niece/nephew.”

Leave a gift

LauraLynn is asking the public to consider leaving a gift in their will to support Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice.

Every gift will go towards care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from right across Ireland.

Large or small, every legacy is a generous gift of hope and trust for the future.

For more info on how to make a legacy gift, visit LauraLynn