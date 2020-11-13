World Kindness Day: How doing good deeds can make you feel better

With World Kindness Day coinciding with 'Friday the 13th' and a global pandemic this year, there’s no better time to get out and spread some good wishes and do good deeds than today.

Research commissioned by Boots Ireland for World Kindness Day shows that most people are trying to be kinder this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of those surveys, 64% have made a conscious effort to be kinder this year, while 84% of people say they are more aware of other people’s feelings as a result of Covid-19. When it comes to our changing world, 37% of people surveyed think society is kinder this year while 37% feel people are more considerate compared to a year ago.

In a lovely twist, science shows that doing good deeds for others will make you feel better in return.

“Doing kind things for others boosts serotonin levels, the neurotransmitter responsible for feeling satisfied,” says Dr Jolanta Burke, Positive Psychologist and Assistant Professor at Maynooth University.

“As a society we continue to face difficult times, but the Boots Ireland research has overwhelmingly shown that kindness is prevailing which is good for our society.

Carrying out acts of kindness for each other can positively affect our own mental health and in turn inspire more people around you to carry out their own acts of kindness.

“Happiness begins with gratitude. This research has shown that if someone has been kind to you and you show gratitude to them by way of a thank you, not only does the person who receives the gratitude feel better, the person who shows gratitude can receive a bump in happiness that can last up to one month. For Christmas 2020, we are all in need of more happiness to help us continue to withstand the changing dynamics of life.”

As part of its #PrescribeKindness campaign, Boots Ireland is gifting presents to every Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse, who provide end of life care for cancer patients and their families in their own home, to thank them for the love and care they provide to the most vulnerable.

Kindness is also at the heart of John Lewis’ 2020 Christmas advert, which has just been released. Its latest Christmas advert highlights the kindness of the public during the pandemic. The advert begins with a boy whose football has become stuck in a tree and moves through a series of acts of kindness, switching from live-action to various styles of animation.

The retailer had considered shelving the production of its highly-anticipated annual marketing campaign but said charity partners persuaded it to go ahead. This year's advert is intended to spark further acts of kindness, John Lewis said.

It is aiming to raise £4 million (€4.45m) for two charities - FareShare, which helps those facing food poverty and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support - through the campaign. It has pledged to match all customer donations up to £2 million (€2.22m).

British soul singer Celeste wrote and recorded the track, titled A Little Love, with 10p (11c) from each download going to the charity campaign.

Customers of John Lewis will be able to buy merchandise related to the campaign, which will see 100% of profits go to charity.

John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks said: "We recently set out our ambition for our business to be a force for good - so we decided that this year was the year to break the mould and do something different.

"We have a long tradition of helping support the communities which we serve, so, as we launch one of the best-loved assets, our Christmas ad, it's fitting to take this one step further by working hand in hand with two incredible charities supporting families in need."

Looking for some more examples of kindness? Here are a few lovely moments that captured our attention on social media:

Happy #WorldKindnessDay from this loving pair 🥰



🎥@marelynn3 😺🐴 pic.twitter.com/Tza8Ynwz7K — World Horse Racing (@WHR) November 13, 2020

Be kind. Even if no one is looking. #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/7Cudgyi3lf — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 13, 2020