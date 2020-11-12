Festive gifts for people on the move 

THERE'S no denying it’s been a tough year. However, there is a glistening of yuletide light at the end of the tunnel.

As Christmas approaches we would traditionally be making our way through the crowded high street in search of a gift that we hope would not be returned. Due to lockdown the perspective has changed meaning most of us are now buying online.

If 2020 has taught us anything it is to spread the Christmas cheer by supporting Irish businesses. With so many having an online presence shopping Irish online has revealed a treasure trove of unique gift ideas.

We have compiled a gift guide from businesses around Ireland, for those who love the healthy life.

Wear it well:

Hoodie, €65, Gym + Coffee

The gift of style is always a winner even for those who spend most of their lives in the gym – looking the part has become almost as important as the activity, Hoodie, €65, Gym + Coffee.

Refill:

Water Bottle, €15, Narcissips

A reusable water bottle is quite literally the gift that keeps on giving. Opt for Irish made to keep loved ones hydrated, €15, Narcissips.

Outdoor Pursuits:

Barry Britton Collection Bag, €28,WildbyWater

The quirky designs of artist Barry Britton are brought to life in a waterproof bag – a must-have for those who love the outdoors, €28, Wild By Water.

Namaste:

Constellations Yoga Mat, €89 , HolderEight.

Let the moon and the stars guide your favourite yogi to achieving the ultimate downward-facing dog with an Irish designed sustainable yoga mat, €89, HOLDEReight.

Freestyle:

Swim Stash Bag, €60, Jump The Hedges3.jpg

Treat those brave enough to dive into the sea with a stylish and sustainably made swim bag, €60, Jump The Hedges.

Skip To It:

K Well Speed Rope, €12.80, Elverys

Help the gym bunny in your life get their HIT fix with a K Well skipping rope, €12.80, Elverys.

Vegan-ish:

Vegan-ish book, €22.99 , Eason.

For the vegan curious or someone looking for tasty plant-based recipes, Holly White’s Vegan-ish cookbook gives any easy introduction to healthy eating, €22.99, Eason.

Body And Mind:

Wellness Journal, €30, Industry & Co

A healthy lifestyle is more than just being active. Give the gift of mindfulness with this Wellness Journal, €30, Industry & Co.

Tour de Ireland:

Cycling Bundle, €38.95, Victory Chimp

If you’re over 40 the chances are there is a cycling enthusiast in your life. Why not treat them to some fun accessories for their weekend spin? €38.95, Victory Chimp.