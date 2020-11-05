The top 10 celebrity fitness inspirations have been revealed

The 10 most popular fitness celebrities have been revealed, with Thor star Chris Hemsworth hammering out on top.

The Australian actor, brother to Miley Cyrus’ famous ex Liam and Neighbours actor Luke, is well-known for his intense workout routines, which apparently garnered over 264,000 online searches in the past year.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot also proved popular for sharing her superhero physique secrets, beating out Jennifer Lopez to become the most searched for female fitness inspiration.

More people than ever before are turning towards virtual workouts and since lockdown began earlier this year, a host of celebrities like Hemsworth and Gadot have been taking to social media to share their regimens with fans.

This list revealing the top 10, compiled by PureGym, honed Google search data to figure out which ones we turn to most.

Check out the top 10 list below to see if your favorite celeb made the cut.

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth's hot yoga beat out fellow superhero stalwarts to secure the top spot. The heartthrob garnered more than double the searches of the second celeb on the list, with an average of 264,000 a year.

Chris Evans

It’s no surprise that Superman made an appearance on the list, with the 39-year-old actor’s physique racking in around 86,400 yearly Google searches.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson alongside David Hasselhoff in Baywatch: the People's Champion has been known to lay the smack down on his personal gym

The Rock was never not going to make this list.

Johnson has tried his massive hand at everything, including professional wrestling and American football, and his insane regimens have inspired over 76,800 Google searches.

Zac Efron

Gone are the days of Efron’s association with High School Musical. This actor is no stranger to Google searches surrounding his sought-after physique, which was officially cemented in history after his appearance in 2017’s Baywatch remake.

Over 68,400 searches were cast over the past year for his workouts, which have presumably heightened since releasing his ‘Gym Time’ videos online.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is a regular on our screens, including our computer screen apparently.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation star’s workouts inspired around 52,800 searches in the past year.

Tom Holland

Another superhero sweeps the list, with Spiderman actor Tom Holland spinning 45,600 searches, on a much different web than he’s used to.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman as X-Men's Wolverine in series swansong 'Logan'.

Jackman joins fellow Aussie actor Hemsworth on the list at number seven, with over 42,000 google searches cast in the past year for the X-Men star.

Gal Gadot

The first female star to appear on the list is at number eight and it’s no surprise that it’s superstar Gal Gadot.

The Israeli actress has been taking over the world in recent years and is more than qualified for her spot as the most searched for female fitness celeb, having once been a combat readiness instructor for the Israeli army.

This wonder woman clearly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, with 31,200 average Google searches for her goddess-like fitness ways.

Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds’ appearance on the list solidifies our obvious desire to look like superheroes, even unlikely ones like Deadpool.

With over 36.5 million Instagram followers, the Canadian actor is well-used to being followed online. However, an extra 28,800 searches for his fitness regimes may surprise him.

We’re sure wife Blake Lively will be coming online to mock him about this soon.

Joe Rogan

Coming in at number 10 is our first non-acting fitness celeb, comedian Joe Rogan.

Anyone who knows the famous podcaster for his voice rather than his physique may be surprised to see just how jacked he is.

But, for the 25,200 people that searched his name on Google for exactly that, there are no surprises here.