Natural health: My periods have become irregular 

Q1. My periods have become irregular during the past year. Sometimes the cycle is short, and other times it's long. I'm in my early 30s and would like to get my cycle back on track. Overall, I'm in good health. What would you suggest?

A. There are a number of reasons as to why your menstrual cycle may be out of balance, not least due to stress. When levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, are higher than usual, it can also interfere with other hormonal systems and trigger thyroid and reproductive hormonal imbalances.

Our autonomic nervous system is responsible for a number of involuntary bodily functions, including heart rate and blood pressure, respiration, digestion, and hormone release – to name but a few. This system is further divided into the sympathetic and parasympathetic branches.

The sympathetic branch is often referred to as being responsible for the ‘fight or flight’ response, while the parasympathetic branch is associated with the body being in a state of ‘rest and digest’. One of the main effects of the body being in a state of stress is that the sympathetic branch is triggered continually instead of our bodies switching between the two states throughout the day.

This, understandably, disrupts healthy functioning of your bodily systems and can affect mood, sleep, digestion, and menstrual health but also has an impact on blood sugar levels. When you are in 'fight or flight' mode, excess glycogen floods your bloodstream to provide an energy boost.

This is helpful if you are in a stressful situation where you need to fight or flee, but your body cannot distinguish between a genuine threat to your life and a heavy workload, financial worries, or a complete upheaval to your way of life. This not only shifts your blood sugar levels up, but it also floods your body with another hormone, insulin.

Eating whole foods, with a particular focus on excluding processed and refined sugars and oils, is one of the best ways to reduce your blood sugar, reset your metabolism, and restore a regular healthy menstrual cycle. Other helpful tools include exercising regularly (nothing too extreme, as this causes the very stress you need to avoid), mindful breathing, meditation, and drinking plenty of water.

There is a herbal remedy that is ideal in regulating the menstrual cycle, however, it must not be taken if you are using hormonal contraceptives or undergoing IVF. Agnus castus (also known as Vitex, Monk’s Pepper, or Chasteberry) can help with regulating menstrual cycle length, menstrual infrequency, heavy bleeding, intermittent bleeding, and extreme period pains.

Agnus castus is best taken once daily following breakfast; improvements can appear relatively quickly, but treatment should be continued for a minimum of six months for long-lasting results. If you are taking a tincture preparation (typically 1:5 strength), then you will need to take 1-3ml (20-60 drops) each morning. Capsules should be taken at a dosage of 500-1,000mg daily.

If you are unable to take Agnus castus, then consider maca root ( Lepidium meyenii ) which has a long history of being used to bring menstrual cycles closer to the 28-day ideal. Maca may also help to increase energy levels and balance mood swings. It is a powerful antioxidant, a complete protein, and high in many vitamins and minerals, including calcium and zinc.

Q2. I find my mood drops during winter, starting when the clocks go back. It there a natural remedy I could take?

A. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is thought to affect up to a quarter of the adult population. Researchers have found that the hormones and brain chemicals in charge of both mood and sleeping patterns are linked with SAD – the lower the levels, the higher the risk of developing this condition.

Serotonin is a hormone that acts as a neurotransmitter. It helps to regulate sleep patterns, body temperature, appetite, libido, and emotions. You can boost production of this important hormone by eating a high-protein snack about three hours before bedtime.

Getting your daily dose of natural light is crucial to your emotional, mental and physical wellbeing. Our bodies are designed to make vitamin D through sun exposure, needing as little as two hours of sunshine per week. You can also get your vitamin D levels tested, and supplement with vitamin D3 if your levels are low.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.



