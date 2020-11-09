Working Life: 'Our elderly dog is unimpressed at the amount of time I spend in front of my laptop'

7- 7.30 am

I am not an early riser – no early morning jog or trip to the gym. Our elderly dog Laoch generally demands her constitutional rights of access to the garden closer to 7am than I would wish.

8.45 am

I am currently working from home. On a typical day, my first meeting (via MS Teams) is with Helen Whelton and colleagues on the College of Medicine and Health (COMH) management group. Due to the challenges of Covid-19, we are meeting weekly now to plan for the autumn term.

11am

A call to Vicky Murphy to review the day’s agenda. Any illusion I might have that I am actually in charge of my working day is challenged at regular intervals by Laoch, who now has limited mobility and is unimpressed at the amount of time I spend in front of my laptop when I could be more usefully deployed attending to her needs.

Noon

MS teams meeting with colleagues in the School of Public Health focused on our four-year BSc in public health sciences. Due to Covid-19, the profile of the BSc in public health sciences has increased markedly and graduates from this programme now occupy key roles in Ireland and internationally as epidemiologists, surveillance scientists and public health practitioners.

2pm

A Zoom call with colleagues nationally and internationally who have come together to form a Zero-Covid Island group. We are advocating for a change in strategy on Covid-19 on an all-island basis from containment to elimination of the virus. This may be our best route back to near normal life over the next 12 months.

3pm

A meeting with colleagues in Public Health and Applied Mathematics to work on an HRB-funded research project addressing the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on the transmission of the virus and on measures of physical, psychological and social wellbeing in the population. Weather permitting, I usually get out for a walk mid-afternoon.

4pm

Marking research dissertations submitted by students taking our online masters in Public Health (MPH) programme.

7pm

Time to feed you know who! One of the advantages of working from home is that I can start preparing dinner before my wife gets home. I can be trusted to prepare a salad and chop vegetables.