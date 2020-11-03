How to pull an all-nighter to watch the US election results

I bet you thought pulling an all-nighter was only for college students?

With the US election results taking place in the dead of night here, many people in their later adult years with an interest in politics and world news will be tempted to stay up to see if Trump or Biden will be chosen by the public to sit in the Oval Office for four years in what will be a defining moment for both America and the rest of the world.

The election takes place today, but due to the time difference, Irish viewers will be following the news in the early hours of Wednesday morning instead. During past elections, the results were usually known by 11pm EST (4am Irish time). This time thanks to postal voting, it could take days or weeks to get a definitive result, but if the vote favouring one candidate, we may have an indication of the winner by 4am Irish time.

Personally, other than for social reasons (remember those? Me neither) I haven’t stayed up until the wee hours since I spent so long procrastinating that I had no choice but to write a 2,000-word essay on gothic literature between midnight and 6am rather than writing it in the two weeks previous. Luckily for anyone who wants to stay up to watch the fate of the US, I’m not quite 30 yet, so all the tips and tricks to get the job done like a 20-something-year-old and not burn out at 2am are still fresh in my mind. Well, fresh-ish.

So before I forget, here are six foolproof ways to stay up all night if you want to follow the political drama.

Coffee, coffee, coffee

A coffee and a matcha latte. A cup of two of either will ensure some extra energy to stay awake. Picture: PA

You’re probably not surprised caffeine is on this list, are you? The twist is how early it comes into play in your long, dark night. While most people reach for a cup of Java when their eyelids feel heavy, the secret to success is drinking it before you feel you need it and a cup or two work wonders with the next step. If a healthier alternative, try matcha tea for an energy boost.

Take a nap

A post-coffee nap will work wonders for your all-nighter. Picture: iStock

Trying to nap straight after having a cup of coffee? It’s not madness, I swear. A few years ago, scientists discovered that when subjects drank coffee immediately before a 20 minute nap, they woke up with more energy. A study in 12 adults showed that participants who took 200 mg of caffeine (roughly two cups of coffee) followed by a 15-minute nap before being placed in a driving simulator for two hours felt 91% less sleepy behind the wheel than those who didn’t have caffeine and a nap.

It’s a short-term solution but should give you the start you need.

Have a shower

Before you get too comfortable, ensure your alertness with a shower, with some cold blasts throughout. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Feeling refreshed from your snooze? A shower will dust off the last of those cobwebs. Before you settle down for a night following the news, have a shower but occasionally blast yourself with cold water. It’ll make you more alert and more likely to stay awake for longer.

Shock yourself awake with cold air

Some cold November night air will shock you back to being alert during the night. Peek out your front door or open a window to see the frost forming.

I’m not suggesting you keep all the windows open overnight in November, but if you feel your head starting to nod during the night, step outside your door for a few minutes. The blast of cold will shock your system and give you some more time to run on.

Don’t drink alcohol

Reach for water or a soft drink rather than alcohol. Picture: Thinkstock/PA

I know, I know. It’s so tempting to partake in any of a number of drinking games on election night — 'take a shot when you see a MAGA hat'; 'down your drink if a red state votes blue' — but if you do this you’ll be in a deep slumber by dawn. Instead, mainly drink non-alcoholic options like water, juices, Tanora, or whatever your tipple of choice may be. You could try some non-alcoholic cocktails if you want to feel more celebratory if the politician you’re rooting for starts to climb ahead.

Don't sleep in

Want to sleep in on Wednesday morning after your all-nighter? Don't! Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

So you've successfully stayed awake long enough to at least get an idea of who's polling well. If you're thinking of treating yourself by sleeping from 4am until noon, don't do it. Try to stick to your normal waking time so you don't disrupt your sleeping pattern. Consider it as you would jetlag - if you mess up your sleeping schedule it could take days to get it right again. A nice early night on Wednesday will do the trick instead.