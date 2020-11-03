Preventative action: Free flu vaccine for children

FOR the first time in Ireland, all children aged between two and 12 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free.

An estimated 20% to 30% of children get flu every year globally and it can be serious, says Dr Lucy Jessop, director of public health at the National Immunisation Office.

Dr Jessop previously worked in Britain and her children – now aged 10 and eight – have been vaccinated against flu since they were two-year-olds. The flu vaccine has been given to children in Britain since 2013 and in the US since 2003.

“Side effects may occur up to 48 hours and are usually mild – they might get a temperature or a runny nose,” says Dr Jessop, who agrees Covid-19 “probably expedited” introduction of the children’s flu vaccine here, though it had already been in consideration.

With 600,000 doses of the children’s flu vaccine purchased by the HSE, the rationale is if children don’t catch flu, they can’t spread it. If enough are vaccinated, fewer children and adults will need to see their GP or go to hospital due to flu – very important for health services during a pandemic.

British data showed – following the introduction of the flu vaccine for children there – a 94% reduction in GP consultations for primary school children, a 74% drop in child A&E attendance for respiratory problems and a 59% reduction in adult GP consultations for flu-like illnesses.

Flu symptoms in children include high temperature, muscle pains, headache and fatigue. They may also have a dry cough and sore throat, making it difficult to distinguish between symptoms of flu and Covid-19.

Flu packs a treble punch for children – they carry the virus in their system longer than adults, they can spread it easily to other children/vulnerable people and they’re more likely than adults to get severe complications. Over the last decade in Ireland, 4,750 children were admitted to hospital because of flu complications, 183 of these needed intensive care and 41 died. Children with chronic health conditions are most at risk of serious complications of flu.

“Under fives are the second highest risk group for flu complications after the over 65s. Those aged between five and 14 are the third highest risk category,” says Dr Jessop.

Aralynn O’Hare got flu in Feb 2018, aged four. A healthy, active child, she developed a complication – bacterial infection on her lungs – spending a month in ICU. Her parents now urge others to get their children the flu vaccine: “It’s so quick and it’s free. If it saves one family what we went through it’s so worth it.”

What's involved

GP/pharmacist gives vaccine, using a spray up child’s nose — spraying once in each nostril.

No deep breath or sniff required — child can breathe normally while getting the vaccine. It’s absorbed fast and is pain-free.

If child sneezes/gets runny nose after vaccine, there’s no need to repeat dose or worry it won’t work.

Common mild side effects: runny/blocked nose, headache, muscle aches, possible mild temperature that goes away on its own.

Nasal flu vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine — it’s made with influenza viruses that are weakened so they can’t cause influenza infection.

For more information see: exa.mn/FluVaccine and exa.mn/VaccineDemo