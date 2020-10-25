The Shape I'm In: Bobby Kerr - putting on the green jersey for recycling

ENTREPRENEUR Bobby Kerr refuses to let the pandemic overshadow his life. Instead, he wants to focus on two important milestones that happened last August - the celebration of his 60th birthday and getting the all-clear from head and neck cancer.

"My energy is back. I still have occasional problems with my swallow, but it’s minute - it’s a small price to pay really," says the Kilkenny native, adding that the staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar was wonderful.

His "croaky voice" has become his new signature. "It's the by-product of my treatment - people know me for my voice because I’m on [Newstalk]," says the former RTÉ Dragon and owner of Insomnia Coffee Company.

A father of four, he lives close to the sea in Sandymount, Co Dublin with his wife, Mary. "My daughters are aged 29, 27,25 and 22 - they keep my au fait with fashion and all that stuff - and tell me how bad I am," he says with a laugh.

What shape are you in?

I’m in pretty good shape. I’m a bit heavier than I’d like to be - I put on about a half stone during Covid, and I probably need to lose it again. Up until this week, I was doing three 11k runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and on Tuesday and Thursday, I was doing a 25k cycle.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I like mangos - I like them so much I recently bought a mango tree. I’m going to try and grow a few in my holiday home. Mary is a great cook and a brilliant baker as well. I do a bit of cooking myself - I like to keep my hand in. I made my own beef and Guinness pies recently with my own homemade puff pastry.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I have a weakness for chocolate - I like the Lindt milk chocolate - and coffee - I still use Insomnia coffee. I have my own set up at home where I grind my own beans, but I have to turn the machine off every day at 12 o’clock because I keep going back for more.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’ve never been a great sleeper. I go to sleep early, but I always wake up during the night - it's not worry - for about an hour. Sometimes I read, sometimes I go on my phone which I know I shouldn’t do. I don’t know what it is - it’s just a bad habit I got into.

How do you relax?

I sail competitively in Dun Laoghaire - that’s my big love. I have been doing it for 30 or 40 years.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Willie Duggan - possibly Ireland’s greatest ever No 8. He was a Kilkenny man, he was also a great friend of mine.

What’s your favourite smell?

Freshly roasted coffee - it’s a smell I grew up with. I remember it from my old days working with Bewley's when we used to have the roaster in the window in Grafton Street.

What steps do you take to protect the environment?

I’m a keen recycler. I do my best to make sure everything is washed, dry and loose.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

I would like to lose that bit of a beer gut that I have - but I’m not that bothered about being bald or my appearance.

When is the last time you cried?

At a friend’s funeral recently. I wouldn’t be averse to crying - I shed a tear like any man.

What traits do you least like in others?

Meanness - I can’t stand people who don’t pay their way.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be impulsive and impatient, which has got me into trouble a few times.

Do you pray?

I do - but not very often. I’m not as devout as I should be, but I do believe.

What would cheer up your day?

I love to watch the sun rise over Dublin Bay when I’m out running on Dun Laoghaire Pier.

What quote inspires you most and why?

It’s by Pablo Picasso: ‘Everything you can imagine is real’.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Kilkee in West Clare - my father was born and bred there - and Key West in Florida, the fishing and the sunsets are to die for.