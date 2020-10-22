Books out at Cork gaelscoil for this year's MS Readathon 

WHEN Emma Valentine was a young girl, she eagerly took part in the MS Readathon in her school. This year, she’ll be participating alongside her daughter Rowan. The charity is particularly close to Emma’s heart. She was aged 25 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or MS.

Emma had been experiencing several symptoms, including numbness in her hands and feet, and when she googled them, she says that MS kept coming up. “I got a fright, but I kind of put it out of my head,” she says. “I didn’t really tell anybody until it was definite. I was quite calm and I’m not sure why now in retrospect.”

While she describes her symptoms as small and liveable, Emma did have an unusual one, which she later found out was known as Lhermitte’s sign. “If I looked down and pressed my chin to my chest, I got an electric shock sensation from the middle of my back down. When I managed to figure out the right keywords to google it, MS was the only thing that came up, so that solidified it in my head.”

A visit to her GP in April 2011 led to a referral to a neurologist and, following tests, Emma received a diagnosis of MS that September. “I was okay, I think because I knew it was coming.”

EARLY ONSET

Approximately 9,000 Irish people live with MS. It affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed when a person is between 20 and 40 years of age. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS.

Often people who are diagnosed with MS have a sense of relief, says Emma, because they have been experiencing unexplained symptoms for a long time. “I didn’t really have that sense of relief because I didn’t have this length of time without answers or very serious symptoms that I was very worried about. Being diagnosed wasn’t the hard bit, the hard bit was telling people like my mum and my friends.”

She decided to tell everyone she knew as soon as she could and says that she thought “right, that’s job done”. It only occurred to her afterwards that she would work with other people, make other friends later in life. “I’ve had to come out again – a few times – and it’s only in the last couple of years I’ve realised how silly I was, thinking I knew everyone at 25 I was ever going to know.”

Looking back, she experienced symptoms for as long as she can remember. “They were just small things. When I was in my early teens, if I had a very hot bath or shower, I’d have a really tingly feeling on the palms of my hands and the soles of my feet afterwards. I could probably have found out much earlier than I did, but I’m glad I didn’t.”

16th October 2020.....FEEL GOOD Irene Feighan: Emma Valentine with her daughter Rowan at Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin, Ballincollig who are organising the MS Readathon at the school, included are Máire Ui Shé, principal and Leonard O'Conchuir, teacher .

FUTURE PLANS

By the time Emma was diagnosed, she was already engaged and she and her fiancée Matt were starting to house hunt.

In the year that I was diagnosed, I got engaged and bought a house – everything happened at once for me. I got married on my 26th birthday.

She and Matt wanted to start a family, so Emma came off her medication and she says that she felt fine when she was expecting. “I had very few symptoms at all. It’s a weird thing but pregnancy can sort of protect you from MS symptoms.

"They say that three months after you’ve had a baby, it’s most likely that you’ll have a relapse. And three months on exactly – I think Rowan was 12 weeks old that day – I woke up with double vision."

Rowan was in her bouncer on the floor and when Emma looked down at her daughter, she could see two versions of her. “It really freaked me out. I couldn’t bend down and pick her up. I contacted my neurologist and she arranged for me to do a course of IV steroids and it passed within a couple of days.”

In 2017, Emma decided to try a new treatment called Lemtrada. It involved five days of infusions that year followed by three the next year. She says that she hasn’t had to take medication for MS since.

SCHOOL SUPPORT

After working in Amazon for several years as an executive customer relations and social media manager, Emma became a stay-at-home mum in 2018 so that she could bring Rowan to and from school. She has recently started working as the school secretary in Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin in Ballincollig, where Rowan attends first class. The school opened in 2017, and there are just four small classes. “It’s a really happy place,” says Emma, “we know all the kids by name.”

Both teachers and pupils at Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin are very enthusiastic about taking part in this year’s MS Readathon, which was originally launched by Roald Dahl in 1988. Rowan, in particular, can’t wait.

Emma bought Rowan 30 books for the 30 days of the 2019 Readathon. Rowan eventually read over 60 books. “She’s a bookworm, she loves it,” says Emma.

“The Readathon is something that I did as a kid without any concept of what it was for. It was a big thing in my school when I was small, and we would be very competitive about it. I was a bookworm too, Rowan gets that from me. It’s really nice to do it with my daughter as well. She has this love of reading that we passed on to her.”

This is the first year that the Readathon has been opened to grown-ups too, so it can be done as a family or as a school group. Emma and Rowan are doing it as part of their school’s group.

“I’m definitely going to read more in November than I would in another month. Partly it’s the competitive thing, also my six-year-old will put me to shame if I don’t.”

The MS Readathon starts on November 1 and runs for the entire month. It has gone virtual for the first time in its 33-year history. For more information, see exa.mn/MSReadathon2020