Working Life: 'Today I’m heading to Whitegate to see a baby who is on oxygen and has to be tube-fed'

Sheila Hayes, specialist children's liaison nurse, Jack and Jill Children's Foundation

7am

The alarm goes off and it’s on with the walking gear and straight to the beach - I’m lucky to live in Dungarvan. I check emails over breakfast.

9am

I’m part of a nationwide team that supports families of children with severe to profound neurodevelopmental issues in their homes. I cover the south east. Today I’m heading to Whitegate, Co Cork, to see a baby recently discharged from hospital who is on oxygen and has to be tube-fed. I help the mum change the feeding tube. It’s her first time doing so outside the hospital environment and, for a parent, that's quite daunting. My role is to provide practical and emotional support.

10am

Like everything else, Covid-19 has affected our service and it involves a detailed risk assessment before every home visit, slowing everything down. Normally we’d have three to four visits a day, but that’s reduced now. After my first family visit, I return to my car to return calls to one of my families who is looking for information on our October Up the Hill fundraiser which is currently underway. To take part, you can register on our website (www.jackandjill.ie). It’s €16 per adult and that funds one hour of home nursing. We’ve a €200,000 funding gap this year, so we are asking people to take part, while socially distancing.

Noon

I visit a family who are seeking additional nursing hours. They are completely overwhelmed and exhausted. Their child who has a significant neurological condition has been unwell with increased seizures. I assess the child’s care needs, complete a case review which I will present to the Board of Trustees to apply for extra funding to increase the nursing hours.

1.30pm

I get one of my favourite takeouts – coffee and lunch from The Greengrocer in Castlemartyr - before heading to Midleton to meet a nurse who will soon start Jack & Jill hours with a family. I talk her through the process and documentation.

4pm

I check in with two families to share good news. They've been granted nursing hours for another year due to the extension of our pilot scheme into 2021 which will continue to support children from five to six years of age.

5pm

Dinner and a catch up with friends, later I chill out listening to John Creedon on the radio.