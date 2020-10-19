Dr Gail McNeill: 'With support, you are four times more likely to quit smoking'  

7am

I start the morning with a cycle along the canal near my house. There are numerous health benefits to cycling, including cardiovascular and mental health benefits. Breakfast consists of a boiled egg, wholemeal bread and freshly squeezed orange juice.

9am

Supporting people to make lifestyle changes in relation to cardiovascular health is important as cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of mortality, causing more than 10,000 deaths each year. Smoking is one of the leading attributable factors so it’s important to support people to quit. Today is a lifestyle clinic day. After checking messages and emails, I prepare for my appointments.

10am

My first appointment is a 70-year-old woman with a number of health issues who was referred by her consultant and is very concerned about coronavirus. I explain that smoking is a risk factor for coronavirus infection but quitting is the best thing she can do. We put a plan in place for her success to include nicotine replacement medications. With medication and support, you are four times more likely to quit.

12.30pm

My next patient is a charming lady who quit smoking four months ago and is still in disbelief. She is looking forward to paying a deposit for a new car from the money she saved.

1pm

I have lunch and a laugh with a colleague. Laughter gets the endorphins flowing.

2pm

This afternoon I have four patients to see. One was referred by his GP for smoking cessation and stress management. As the issue of stress is more prevalent in his life, we have been dealing with that. We finish his consultation with a guided relaxation session.

6.15pm

I pick up some shopping on the way home. It’s been a tiring day but rewarding to see patients progressing on their journeys.

8pm

After a delicious dinner of homemade pasta carbonara, I phone my daughter to see how her studying is going.

9.15pm

I wind down reading in front of my warm stove and finish up my exciting thriller, followed by bed and a restorative night’s sleep.