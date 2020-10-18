GAA star Noel Connors: 'You're always chasing inches' 

WHETHER you’re playing at county or club level, “you’re always chasing inches,” says former Waterford hurling captain Noel Connors.

Back with his home club Passage, he says the level of professional support the team gets is on a par with what was on offer when he started his intercounty career in 2008.

“Most club teams do some form of analysis. There is someone there to discuss nutrition if it’s only a couple of times a year. They’d have a physical coach and maybe a strength-and-conditioning coach — they have all the smaller aspects of playing intercounty, which is amazing,” he says.

Aged 30 and a lecturer in sports business at Waterford Institue of Technology, he has a 17-month-old son with his partner, Síobhan who is from Ballyporeeen, Co Tipperary.

“We met in college many years ago and started going out in 2009. We are meant to get married next August if Covid allows — we’re staying positive.”

Noel Connors is an ambassador of the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships.

What shape are you in?

Relatively good. We were fortunate enough to have a pretty good club campaign where we got to the county final. We’re only finished about three weeks. We had a longer period of training than most other clubs so we’re still reaping the reward of that. We had been training five times a week — which is great to get out of the house as well.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I think the simplest thing for most players who are trying to stay healthy is to do the shopping yourself — so you are not going to buy anything that’s particularly bad. A lot of my diet would be the basics — fresh fruit and veg and, obviously, you’d be eating quite a bit of meat and poultry.

What I find quite useful it to have some bit of a [meal] plan, it certainly makes your shopping a lot more efficient.

I’m a reasonable enough cook — I wouldn’t burn too much.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

In the evenings, I like a cup of tea and a biscuit, a chocolate digestive. I’m content enough with two, one is teasing yourself.

What would keep you awake at night?

I have a 17-month-old baby called Cathal — it’s easy to sleep when you have him running around the house all day — he’s full of fun.

How do you relax?

I like going for a nice walk on a country road or on a quiet beach — where you don’t have to talk to too many people — with my partner Síobhan and the little fella.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Someone that probably doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves, former international soccer player John O’Shea. He’s a very low key person. But you name it, he’s won it.

What’s your favourite smell?

That smell when you get to a hot country — I don’t know if it’s the palm trees or whatever it is — there is something really relaxing about it.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

I’d like to be 6ft if possible — I’m about 5ft 9in or 5ft 10in at a push.

When is the last time you cried?

My grandmother’s funeral in August 2019. She was a great woman and looked after myself and my older brother for many years when we were in primary school. She was aged over 90, so she had a good life.

What trait do you least like in others?

Arrogance.

What trait do you least like about yourself?

I have processes to do things. I wouldn’t say I have OCD but I like things to be in their place.

Do you pray?

I would have gone to Mass up until just before lockdown. It was certainly something that my family felt it was quite important to do and obviously that rubbed off on me.

What would cheer up your day?

Going home to see the family. Years ago when you’d lose a match or things wouldn’t be going particularly well at training, you’d be frustrated for a day or so. But how can you be frustrated when you see a little fella running around the house full of energy?

What quote inspires you most?

‘Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid’.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I love going home to Passage East — we’re fortunate in that we live literally on the sea.

You can go for a walk in the evening regardless of the season and you’re a million miles away from everywhere.