Santa to meet boys and girls at drive-in Christmas Grotto in Dublin

There's great news for the boys and girls of Ireland today: Santa Claus is still coming to town.

Santa will be chatting to children from a social distance at a drive-in Christmas Grotto at the RDS in Dublin from November 26.

Visiting families never leave the safety of their car from start to finish at the completely contactless drive-in Christmas attraction.

Mr and Mrs Claus say they want to show everyone the magic of Christmas while following the guidelines and keeping everyone safe and sound in the comfort of their own vehicles.

They have built a North Pole Outpost in the RDS, so their team of socially distant elves can carry out their important operations safely. For the first time ever, you will be granted backstage access to see Santa’s magical operations while getting to meet the man himself.

Here's how they describe the experience:

"You’ll drive through Santa’s magical runway of blinking lights before you get to the elves' check-in booths. You’ll then set off on a winding road of wonder, taking in Winter Workshops, Santa’s Sorting Office, the Snow Blizzard Containment Centre and even see the Elves’ Christmas Control Centre and much, much more!

"Of course, Mr & Mrs Claus will be there to safely meet and greet you and your family! Then before you leave, pull up alongside Santa’s sleigh and receive a treat, but beware, kids, Santa knows if you’ve been naughty or nice!"

Early bird tickets cost €39 per vehicle plus fees and are on sale now.

Tickets will be scanned through the closed car window on arrival before visitors enter the attraction. Cars must follow the drive-in's traffic light system and the experience will take around 20 minutes to complete.