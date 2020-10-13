Introduce your child to the joy of reading Irish language books

ÁINE Ní Ghlinn is on a mission to make Irish language books for children more visible.

Announced the sixth Laureate na nÓg – Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate – in May, she’s the first author writing exclusively in Irish to be appointed to the role.

While one book in three bought in lockdown was a children’s book, she points to British research that found children’s books only get 3% of reviews. Writing for children in general, she says, is “under an invisibility cloak” – but children’s books as Gaeilge are totally hidden.

Laureate na nÓg Áine Ní Ghlinn

Children who’d love to read an Irish language book don’t represent a niche sector, she says. “There are 45,000 children attending primary gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools. Add in those attending second-level gaelcholáistí and it goes up to about 60,000. These are students reading in Irish before reading in English, or at the same time. You’ve got that number of children reading fluently in Irish.”

She’d like to see everybody with a child in their lives going into a bookshop between now and Christmas and buying an Irish language book for a child, regardless of whether they attend a gaelscoil. “I’ve nieces who don’t attend a gaelscoil and they love getting a book – they don’t care in what language,” she says, adding that the quality of Irish language children’s writing is superb right now.

“Reading and books open a window of wonder on a whole new world for children. It enriches their lives.

Reading bilingually gives enrichment in two cultures. And it’s fine if a child is reading an Irish language book at a level below their usual reading level.”

As Laureate na nÓg, she wants to gift every primary school in Ireland a 'bosca leabharlainne' or library box containing 20 Irish language books. “It’ll be songs, poetry, all original books written in Irish, no translations. It’s to open children’s eyes to what’s there.”

Originally from Co Tipperary, she “grew up very comfortably” in Irish – her father, a teacher, had “beautiful Irish” – and the first story she can vividly remember is 'Jimín Mháire Thadhg', which she heard as a three-year-old in her dad’s classroom. “He was a very good cartoonist and illustrated it on the blackboard with coloured chalk. I was fascinated by the story – all I wanted each day was the next instalment.”

Today, she reads for the same reason she did as a child – for escapism, to unwind, to try out alternative versions of herself by “being the character”. Books, she says, make life better in every possible way.

Tips to get children reading: