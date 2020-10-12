Working life: 'All our mentors are volunteers - I started out as a mentor myself'

Cormac Ryan, project officer with Le Chéile Mentoring

5am

I love fishing and it’s a really nice way to start the day so I’m up before sunrise to head to the sea in Dun Laoghaire.

8am

Back home to cook fresh mackerel for breakfast and to go through some emails before taking part in an interagency meeting where I link in with the agencies that refer young people and parents to us such as the Probation Service, Garda Youth Diversion Projects run by Crosscare, a youth services provider in the Dublin area. I keep them abreast of how the young people and parents referred to us are doing.

10am

I make a call to a parent ‘mentee’ - a parent who is getting mentoring from Le Chéile. All our mentors are volunteers - I started out as a mentor myself - and we train them up and match them with an individual parent or young person. Our parent mentoring service aims to support parents with issues within the home. I make contact with this particular parent because their regular mentor had to take a short break.

11am

Volunteers had to deliver mentoring remotely over the phone during the early phases of Covid and some of the young people have been difficult to re-engage. I make a few calls to try and arrange a three-way sit-down meeting to get things up and running again. Later this evening we will have a “match” meeting, which is where the young person meets their mentor for the first time and I attend as well. It’s an opportunity to say hello before the first formal mentoring session, which is actually pretty informal, over a burger or an activity that they enjoy - depending on where we are with Covid restrictions.

2pm

We have a Zoom meeting to plan a volunteer recruitment campaign. We provide the training and we take people from all walks of life interested in the role and making a difference. All volunteers are Garda vetted.

4pm

I check in with mentors to let them know we support them. We have review meetings every few months to see how people are doing. Our approach at Le Chéile is to facilitate young people to find the answers within themselves.