We will never forget our baby - Julia is always in our hearts

WHEN Kevin Cullinane is asked how many children he and his wife Mairead have, his reply is that they’ve had three. It isn’t an easy question to answer but he feels he would be disloyal to his daughter Julia to respond otherwise. “Depending on the circumstances, I may expand on that,” he says. “But I’ll always acknowledge we had three children.”

Julia, Kevin and Mairead’s second child, was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) in May 2015. On the third day of her short life, she was airlifted to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital. She had been diagnosed with a very rare genetic disorder, alveolar capillary dysplasia, which caused a misalignment of capillaries in her lungs.

A consultant told Kevin and Mairead that Julia was the sickest baby in CUMH.

Her parents left Cork with an overnight bag, expecting to be away for three days. Instead, they were in London for three weeks.

It was in London where their son James got to meet his baby sister for the first time when his grandmother and aunt brought him from Cobh, and it was in London where Kevin and Mairead had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off Julia’s life support system when she was just over three weeks old.

Throughout this devastating time, Kevin says they always felt that Julia was a patient of CUMH, thanks to the tremendous support they received from the staff there.

“While we got world-class care in Great Ormond Street, when it came to the palliative care in Julia’s final days, the one thing we missed was the warmth of our own kith and kin around us. Staff who could relate to us as Corkonians and Irish people,” he says. “I don’t mean that in any disparaging way, but I suppose there’s a comfort you get from being among your own people, whether that’s your family, your friends, and also staff who have been with you through this whole journey of pregnancy.”

This care continued when they returned home. CUMH staff attended Julia’s funeral mass at St Coleman’s Cathedral in Cobh. “It was another hugely appreciated gesture of the care we received from the phenomenal team there,” says Kevin.

NEVER FORGOTTEN

The couple soon learned about CUMH’s annual service of remembrance for those who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.

They didn’t know what to expect when they went to the non-denominational service in October 2015, but he says that they got solace in the fact that there weren’t alone. “We went there as newly bereaved parents and have been going back each year and getting something different each year. As somebody said to me as we were dealing with our own grief, ‘grief isn’t something you get over, it’s something you go through’ and I think that’s so true. It changes, you learn to cope with it differently.”

His one piece of advice for other parents trying to cope with loss is to find somebody that you can just talk to about how you’re feeling. “Obviously you’ll talk to your spouse or your partner, but grief is different for everyone.

“Opportunities to share that grief communally, like the CUMH service, are to me important because at least you appreciate you’re not alone.”

Family members and siblings are also welcome at the service, and Kevin says that “you might assume someone elderly is remembering a grandchild, but I’ve discovered people there remembering their own babies from many, many years ago when it wasn’t socially acceptable to remember the loss that you might have suffered in pregnancy.

“For some people, a lot of that grief has been bottled up for years, it’s an opportunity for them to join with everyone else there to remember their baby’s life.”

HIDDEN PAIN

Even now, pregnancy loss and different types of perinatal deaths don’t always get a huge amount of discussion, says Dr Keelin O’Donoghue, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at CUMH. She and her team within the Pregnancy Loss Research Group are leading investigators in the area of pregnancy loss and perinatal death, which refers to the number of stillbirths and deaths in the first week of life. “We think it’s important to demonstrate that we care, that it matters and we don’t forget.”

Dr O’Donoghue says it is part of the national standards for bereavement care following pregnancy loss or perinatal deaths that hospitals should have an annual service of remembrance and all parents, no matter what type of pregnancy loss they had, should be welcome to attend.

“Pregnancy loss – from miscarriage to stillbirth to neonatal deaths, even termination of pregnancy due to foetal anomaly – is a very common complication of pregnancy but it’s not naturally part of the story. It doesn’t get talked about in antenatal classes, Public awareness is still really limited, we see that in a lot in our research. There are a lot of misperceptions about how common types of pregnancy loss are, what the risk factors are or the fact that it can happen in an otherwise normal pregnancy out of the blue.”

She says there are around 350 perinatal deaths a year in Ireland. “Nobody counts the second-trimester miscarriages or the miscarriages. There are thousands, they are quite forgotten statistics.

“There’s still a lot of silence and stigma associated with pregnancy loss and that means people are unprepared and that means it’s very shocking when it happens. It’s really important for us not only to look after people at that time but to continue to acknowledge and to look after people – the service is just one way that we do that.”

ONLINE SERVICE

This year, the service will be virtual because of the pandemic but Dr O’Donoghue says that it will still include some recognisable components, including prayers and candles, for those people who attend regularly. “We asked people to email us the name of their baby and a short message. The members of our pathology department wrote the messages that we hung on the tree during the filming of the service.”

The service will be broadcast on Thursday, October 15, World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day – and Dr O’Donoghue says that they will encourage people to light a candle at home, to take a picture of it and put it up on social media in remembrance. “That’s something that people might take to or might not, everybody remembers in different ways.”

For Kevin Cullinane, who is head of communications at Cork Airport, and his family, it’s really important that Julia’s memory is kept alive and that both her siblings grow up knowing they had a sister.

We’ve been signing cards over the last week for various friends that are reaching milestone birthdays, and we will always sign greeting cards with Kevin, Mairead, James, Noah and with Julia in our hearts.

His son Noah was born two years ago at CUMH, where he says that they are remembered as the parents of James and Julia, which means a lot to Kevin and Mairead. “Going back, we were fearful but the team knew our history. The reassurance seemed amplified, we felt that there was an extra level of care there that certainly didn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

Kevin has seen some of the preparations for this year’s service and he says that it’s really struck him “that these people really give selfless service for the benefit of their patients and their families. It’s above and beyond the care that you’d expect and that it extends even beyond their lives. Five years on, we’re still receiving that support from the team that has to deal with pregnancy loss in CUMH.”

n Watch the CUMH annual service of remembrance online from 11am on Thursday, October 15, see www.cumhremembers.ie. RTÉ will be covering the event on the day at 10.30am and again on Sunday, October 18, at 2.15pm, on the RTÉ News channel (channel 21)