About the house with Francis Brennan: how to descale a kettle

- Simply fill your kettle before going to bed with equal parts white vinegar and water.
- Leave overnight and rinse thoroughly in the morning.
- Fill the kettle with fresh water and boil it before using.
The Homekeeper’s Diary 2021 by Francis Brennan published by Gill Books, priced €19.99.
