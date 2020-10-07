About the house with Francis Brennan: how to descale a kettle

His new book The Homekeeper’s Diary is full of tips and tricks to looking after your home, and we've got the inside track.
About the house with Francis Brennan: how to descale a kettle

Picture: ready made from Pexels

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 13:00
Francis Brennan

Descale a kettle 

  • Simply fill your kettle before going to bed with equal parts white vinegar and water.
  • Leave overnight and rinse thoroughly in the morning.
  • Fill the kettle with fresh water and boil it before using.

The Homekeeper’s Diary 2021 by Francis Brennan published by Gill Books, priced €19.99.

Read More

About the house: Francis Brennan on how to change a plug the correct way

More in this section

About the house: Francis Brennan on how to change a plug the correct way About the house: Francis Brennan on how to change a plug the correct way
Dyslexia word concept "A challenge I've strived to overcome": opening up about working with dyslexia
Feeling anxious? Here's how the experts calm their nerves Feeling anxious? Here's how the experts calm their nerves

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices