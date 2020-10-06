Millennial money matters: what should I do with my extra Covid cash?

Since the pandemic hit, I, like many of my peers, have found myself where I never thought I’d be after graduating: back home in my childhood bedroom spending the evenings sitting in with my mother.

Though I yearn for my old life in Dublin, eating out every night and sipping overpriced cocktails at the weekend, there are some upsides.

For the first time ever, I have steadily kept my account in four digits. I’ve also secured my first salary and my friends and I have severely cut down spending since swapping the cocktails for Aldi wine in the backyard.

While we’re lucky to be able to save right now, we’re also the product of a generation, with their loans and multiple cards and accounts, that has scared us off investing since 2008.

So, piggy bank in hand, I went to find some answers to what we were never taught in school.

What should I be doing with the excess from my paycheck?

“Saving comes in three terms: long, medium and short,” says Carol Brick, Managing Director of CWM Wealth Management.

You may have heard of a rainy-day or emergency fund before. This is basically the most important short-term savings account you need.

Think of it as your parachute if you lose your job, your car breaks down or you accidentally flood your apartment. The emergency fund is what it says on the tin. It’s not to be touched if you get a deal on tickets to Ibiza for 2030.

Experts recommend saving at least three months of your net salary into this account, but with everything going on right now, Carol recommends trimming down on expenses and trying to aim for six to 12 months.

So basically, start by emptying out that piggy bank, block Asos from your browser, and head straight to your virtual banker to get this set up today.

Once you’ve done this, you can then open up another ‘fun fund’, where you can save for that Ibiza trip.

Which bank should I go to?

“Interest rates on savings accounts have never been lower,” Daragh Cassidy, bank charge expert for Bonkers.ie, says.

“When you take into account inflation and DIRT, the returns with banks are absolutely miniscule. It’s just not a savers market right now”

This is mostly because Irish banks are currently awash with money, and are looking to give out loans rather than trying to lure you into saving with them.

So, when it comes to choosing a bank for short-term savings, it doesn’t really matter. Most are offering well below 1% interest and once tax is knocked off, it won’t even pay for that daily flat white you should be trimming.

I’ve saved my rainy day fund, now what?

Once you have your rainy-day fund sorted, and you’ve set money aside for any loans you have, it’s time to look at investing.

Carol and Daragh both recommend putting excess money into a longer-term investment portfolio rather than a bank.

Investment portfolios can be set up with any of the life companies, such as Zurich and Irish Life. These portfolios are basically a mix of assets, such as stocks, bonds, and property, that range over a large geographic area. Confused eyt?

Basically, if you want to start achieving returns, and can part with a sum of your income for at least the next three years, it’s time to contact a financial planner.

Carol recommends contacting independent brokers rather than calling companies directly, to make sure you get the best deal.

You can easily find a local one on financialbroker.ie that will ask you some questions, assess how much you’re willing to risk and match you to a suitable portfolio.

This may sound like a lot, but your broker will do the work for you once they know what you want and you can invest as little as €50 a month.

Make sure to find a broker you’re happy with and that they properly measure your assets and risk willingness to avoid any surprises down the line.

“A lot of people that lost money in the recession were misinformed and mis-sold,” Carol says. “The proper due diligence wasn’t taken by their advisor.” “Make sure you're measured properly and only get advice from a trained and qualified adviser regulated by the central bank.”

That sounds expensive?

“People are under the wrong impression that advisors are expensive when they’re not,” Carol says. “You don’t have to pay them annually. Just make sure any charges are made clear to you.”

What if I lose my money?

You might, but investing is a long term goal, so try not to fret when you lose money, chances are it will bounce back again.

Now is the time to take more risk, because as you get older you’ll be nearing the time you want to access it. Experts suggest using your age to calculate risk. So, if you’re 25 then think about taking a 75% risk and adjusting this as you age.

Is my money safe in Revolut?

Online banks are alluring, usually offering no fees and creating easy ways to save such as Revolt’s vault feature, but experts are split in their opinions. Carol isn’t a fan, but Daragh is a big supporter for using them for everyday banking, though not for holding savings.

“I personally would stick with the old neighbourhood bank,” Carol says. “They’re fine for transferring small amounts but there’s just too much risk with no customer service.” Daragh makes the point however that brick and mortar banks have also had their issues and thinks there will soon be a generation that never walks into one.

He also agrees that not paying transaction fees is a big bonus. Though they don’t seem like much, it’s still better to have that money in your pocket than someone else's.

Shop around for a current account to find your best option on sites like bonker.ie, especially when your student account ends.

“Often the banks that provide the best student accounts, such as AIB, tend to offer the poorest non-student accounts,” Daragh says.

Do I need to bank with whoever I might look for a mortgage with someday?

This is a myth. You should always seek independent advice with your money. As Carol says, “nine times out of 10, your bank isn’t offering you the best rate.” You absolutely don’t need to take your mortgage out with your longtime bank, though it is advised that you can provide bank statements easily so beware if you completely switch to Revolut.

Amn’t I too young to be thinking about mortgages and pensions?

Never. If your employer offers you a pension, take it. Why wouldn't you? It’s basically free money.

“Starting your pension early is a no brainer,” Carol says. “I’ve dealt with too many people nearing retirement age who haven’t planned properly. Dropping from a €60k salary to a €12k income at 65 is some fall.” Take at least the 5% employer and employee contributions and try to increase it if you can. It all adds up and if you’re not seeing the money in the first place it’s easier to let it go.

“Take control of your finances now,” Carol says. “If you start thinking about these things at 25 you’ll have a very smooth ride to 65.”