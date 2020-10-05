Sex File: I think my wife wants me to talk dirty in bed

Q. My wife wants me to talk to her while we’re having sex, but I have no idea what to say. I don’t want to “talk dirty”, if that’s what she means. It feels disrespectful.

A. Dirty talk is a recurring issue in my inbox. The last time I wrote an article about it I got an email from a female reader who described how her husband had become so obsessed with explicit narratives that she felt obliged to give a saucy commentary throughout intercourse. She got so frustrated that she began to devise ever more extreme storylines. They are now divorced — so maybe they were not compatible in the first place.

The question I asked myself when I read her email was: “Why didn’t she just stop?” It seems like such an obvious question, but a lot of people find it difficult to say no when asked to “perform” in a particular way during sex.

We worry that we may upset our partner if we express doubts about a fantasy or desire that they have shared with us. But that’s obviously an own goal because when it comes to sex, talking about what you don’t like is every bit as important as talking about what you do like.

However, your wife has taken a risk and expressed her desire to be talked to in bed. You are apprehensive because you are not clear what she actually wants, so ask her to be more explicit. It is entirely possible that she is not, in fact, expecting an X-rated script. In a survey of 990 people carried out by Superdrug Online Doctor, one in five people admitted to having called a halt to sex midway because they were turned off by dirty talk. Women tend to prefer gentler, more intimate narratives, and they also like to be the central focus.

Clinical psychologist Marta Meana at the University of Nevada has long argued that what women really want from sex is to be desired. When a woman feels overwhelmingly desired by a man, she knows that he doesn’t just want to have sex. He wants to have sex with her.

I suspect that all your wife is trying to do is to increase the erotic intensity between you by encouraging you to be a little more vocal about your desires. If you don’t know what to say, talking about how you are feeling and what you are doing is often all it takes, which is in no way disrespectful. Keep it intimate. Whispering in her ear can be a lot sexier and less awkward than speaking out loud. She will also feel and hear you breathing, which can be very erotic.

Additionally, if you can’t bring yourself to speak during sex, don’t underestimate the power of non-verbal communication. Looking into her eyes, kissing, nuzzling the nape of her neck, touching her body — these are all ways of telling her how much you want her without saying a single word.