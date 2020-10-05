Working Life:

Marie Meagher, public health nurse, (lactation consultant), PHN department, South Tipperary Primary Care, HSE

6.45am

I get up in advance of the children to shower, get organised and have coffee. My husband leaves early for work. Breakfast with Will (14), Muireann (11) and Tom (8) is full of chat.

8.20am

Will is the first drop off to secondary school. I then drop Muireann and Tom to breakfast club, where they are brought to school for 9.10am.

9am

I get to the office. My post is a three-year temporary pilot role supporting breastfeeding for South Tipperary. Pre Covid-19, I was involved in running 10 breastfeeding support groups each month and breastfeeding clinics with local PHNs around South Tipperary. My role also involves training and education.

So much has changed since March. All breastfeeding groups have paused with a resulting reduction in work-related travel.

The biggest change to my job has been the introduction of telehealth, the next best option to face-to-face interaction with mums.

In the early days of lockdown, it was welcomed by many mums who were happy to have the support in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

11am

I have two video consultations this morning. Both go well, it is so satisfying to be able to visit mums on a virtual platform and make a positive difference to their breastfeeding journey. One of them requests a clinic consultation and I arrange this. I undertake the necessary Covid-19 pre-attendance screening questionnaire with her, to ensure everyone’s safety.

1.30pm

Lunchtime. I meet members of the multidisciplinary team in the canteen where we maintain appropriate social distancing.

2.15pm

A mum with whom I did a video call last week who is still having feeding issues is due in for a consultation. We talked through everything regarding what is working well and what remains challenging. Sometimes establishing maternal confidence can make a huge difference.

3.45pm

I update my charts, write up notes, recheck emails and make a few review phone consultations.

5.20pm

Home time. All three children are at home with my childminder. When I come in there is lots of chat. We make dinner and eat when my husband gets in. We do homework in between drops to piano, rugby, and soccer.