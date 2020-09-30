Laura Brennan 'saved thousands of lives' through HPV vaccine campaign

"THERE is no doubt in my mind that Laura will have saved thousands of Irish women from the fate that she had to endure. Her relentless campaign to raise awareness of cervical cancer and to impress upon parents the importance of having their teenagers vaccinated against the HPV virus will save thousands of lives."

That is how Vicky Phelan said she will remember the late HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan, who should have turned 28 today.

Laura contracted terminal cervical cancer in September 2017 and advocated publicly in favour of the HPV vaccine. She passed away last year.

Uptake of the HPV vaccine had been at an all-time low but by the time she died usage of the vaccine rose 50% in some parts of the country and increased to 90% in her native Co Clare.

As part of Laura's campaign, she made a moving and emotional appearance on The Late Late Show in April 2018 and the documentary This Is Me followed her as she faced terminal cervical cancer.

Laura's legacy of advocacy is continuing through her parents Larry and Bernie and brothers Colin, Fergal and Kevin who today released a statement calling for people to vaccinate their children against HPV in her memory.

"Today would have been Laura’s 28th birthday. As you all know, Laura dedicated the last months of her life to raising awareness and increasing uptake of the safe and effective HPV vaccine," the Brennan family said.

"She wouldn’t want us to miss this opportunity to remind people that this year’s students can now get the HPV vaccine in school. Look out for information packs and consent forms in schoolbags.

"There’s a lot going on this year but that doesn’t make the HPV vaccine any less important. The school teams are now visiting secondary school across the country to offer the first dose of the HPV vaccine to all first-year students.

"If you have a first year and you haven’t received your information and consent form yet, then be sure to ask the school when you can expect it. The vaccine saves lives."

Laura Brennan made an emotional appearance on the Late Late Show in April 2018.

Laura died on March 20, 2019, at her home in Clarecastle surrounded by her family.

Other tributes were shared on social media today, including one from Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene passed away from cervical cancer in 2017. He said Laura's life was "taken far too soon".

Today is a reminder of everything she fought for, raising awareness about cervical cancer and how the HPV vaccine can prevent this horrendous disease, increasing its uptake and saving lives into the future.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin described Laura as "an inspirational young woman who campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about the HPV vaccine", while advocate John Wall said her legacy "lives on and strong".