Sex File: I can't always give her an orgasm

Q. I have recently got together with a woman who, like me, is divorced, and we are delighted to have found a promising new relationship. My anxiety is that when we have sex I am not always able to bring her to orgasm. She assures me that it's just about her mood, not me, but still I feel as though I am letting her down.

A. Don't be such a defeatist - "not always" means "sometimes", and that may be a huge improvement on the frequency of orgasm that your new partner experienced when she was married. Divorce is stressful at any age, but it poses specific threats to identity in midlife. It can be much harder to find a partner, so when middle-aged divorcees find a relationship that shows promise, they feel a mix of hope, relief and gratitude. However, they also feel a sense of trepidation. After all, they have just emerged from a marriage that they thought would last for ever and, having been wrong once, they are alert to the possibility that they might be wrong again.

Fear makes people cautious and creates a negative bias, causing them to attend to potential problems more than they should. Your anxiety around sex is a classic example. You admit that you are delighted to be with this woman, but despite her explicit reassurance, you feel that you are letting her down if she does not have an orgasm every time you have sex. Give yourself a break.

When you have been with the same person for years, having sex with a new partner feels strange. Everything about them is different - their body, their smell, their preferences, their technique, the way they respond. It takes time to get to know them, to feel comfortable and to get used to the way sex feels with them.

I'm certain that this issue will resolve itself, but in the meantime, stop focusing on the problem and explore potential solutions instead.

Ask your new partner what she enjoys. Ask about problems, too. If she, like you, feels apprehensive, she may not be lubricating efficiently, but that's easy to solve. There are lots of amazing products on the market. My present favourite is Hanx, but Yes Organic is also great. You could also explore the wonderful world of sex toys together. Buy her a rechargeable vibrator and you can stop worrying about satisfying her - a Magic Wand, Lelo Sona or Womanizer will work every time, and, of course, if she is feeling a bit low, orgasm may be the tonic she needs.

It sounds as though her reference to mood is not an implication of anything more serious. Studies have found a relationship between clinical depression and divorce in some cases. However, research in 2013 by David A Sbarra of the University of Arizona confirmed that this is only true for people who have a history of depression. Depending on the circumstances, the after-effects of divorce can continue for a long time, but studies have shown that wellbeing typically returns to normal within two years. This trajectory of recovery is no quicker for people who remarry soon after divorce. Gardner and Oswald also found that men and women are, on average, affected equally by divorce. Unless you are concerned that your new partner suffers depression, I see no reason to worry.

If you tackle your sexual anxieties proactively, the omens for the relationship are very good. Your partner has been open with you about the relationship between her moods and capacity to orgasm, and the fact that she doesn't orgasm every time you have sex. That demonstrates several things: first, she is self-aware and conscious of the connection between her state of mind and the way her body responds; second, she is willing to talk openly to you about sex; and third, she doesn't expect you to be able to "give" her an orgasm.

Those three characteristics indicate that she is someone with whom you could build a really solid sexual and emotional connection. Lucky you.