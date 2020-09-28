Sky Matters: is there life on Venus and if there is, what does that mean?

The announcement by a team of astronomers in September that the planet Venus might harbour life may not have generated as much excitement as one would have at first imagined. As a reminder, the team found evidence of a molecule called phosphine in the Venusian atmosphere.

Phosphine is a difficult molecule to make, and on Earth it occurs naturally only as a by-product of life. The issue is that it IS possible to make phosphine without life and the researchers noted this in the journal paper accompanying their announcement by stating: “phosphine could originate from unknown photochemistry or geochemistry”.

In other words, the observation is tantalising and suggestive of life, but it’s not definitive. Much of scientific discovery works in a similar fashion, and this can be frustrating.

We can all tire of advice that appears to keep changing – eggs are good for you today, bad for you tomorrow, for example. Uncertainty can cause us to doubt science’s ability to explain how our universe works. The lack of ability often arises because our universe is exceedingly complicated. This is especially true when it comes to life.

Although it might sound counterintuitive, stars are massive but simple things and we can predict their behaviour with exquisite precision. By contrast, predicting how people (or virus) will behave is burdened with doubt!

The fact remains that the observation of phosphine in Venus’ clouds requires further investigation. It will no doubt spawn a plethora of calls for space missions to visit the planet and possibly even return samples from its atmosphere to Earth.

The human drive to answer questions about our origins and our potential uniqueness will make it near-impossible to leave the question of life on Venus unanswered.

What if we do confirm life there? The next question will be, where did it originate? For if it originated all-by-itself on Venus then it could be commonplace in the Universe. That would be a massive discovery, with potentially important psychological consequences.

But what if it was brought there by debris thrown off the Earth in a massive collision with an asteroid? We know simple lifeforms are extremely resilient and not all need air to survive. Debris from the collision would naturally be drawn towards the Sun by its dominant gravity.

As it fell sunward it would cross the orbit of Venus, so we cannot rule out the possibility of it being captured by the planet. We would have to rule that likelihood out. With the stakes so high we couldn’t afford to be uncertain.

During October, Venus is an impressive object in the morning sky. On October 14 it will appear particularly close to the Moon. Two very different worlds, both thought to be devoid of life – until recently, and now we’re not so sure, at least where Venus is concerned.

The frontrunner and favourite target for hosting life has always been the planet Mars, and it is also impressive in October, but in the evening sky. Look out for it on October 29 when it will appear a short distance above the Moon. Another nice arrangement of planets occurs on October 22 when Jupiter and Saturn are close to the Moon.

On this same evening, the annual Orionids meteor shower will peak. Meteors are small dust particles which vaporise as they collide with the Earth’s atmosphere and while they’re completely harmless they can be spectacular. Find a dark place away from obvious street lights for the best chance to see some and you can expect up to 20 shooting stars an hour.

Halloween falls on the second Full Moon of the month. Two Full Moons in one month is called a Blue Moon, but it has nothing to do with its colour. Given the night that’s in it, don’t be surprised if the light from the Moon is interrupted by ghostly shadows from another dimension…

More information on what can be seen in the night sky is available https://www.bco.ie/sky-matters/