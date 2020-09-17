Scientist and mum of three produces rap video to promote vaccination programme

- Vaccine programmes in schools were paused when school buildings closed in March.
- School immunisation teams are aware of schools they were due to visit – in recent months they’ve been inviting students who were due 4 in 1 and MMR vaccine (junior infants) and HPV and MenACWY (first year, secondary school) to HSE clinics across the country. Final uptake isn’t available, but school teams are reporting high uptake for local vaccination clinics.
- Any student unable to attend clinics at this time will be offered an additional opportunity to complete their vaccination schedule in this academic year.
- Planning for immunisations for those starting junior infants and first year of secondary school this academic year are underway – parents will receive information and consent forms in the coming weeks. Parents should return forms as soon as possible.
- Interrupted courses of vaccines don’t need to be restarted, so students can complete their course when this is offered to them.
- Best way to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases is for everyone to get vaccinated on time with the recommended vaccination schedule.
Additional information available from: exa.mn/HSE/Immunisation and exa.mn/HSE/ImmunisationStatistics