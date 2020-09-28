Working Life: 'Innovative clinical trials bring new treatmentsto our patients across Munster'

Professor Roisin Connolly, Gerald O’ Sullivan Chair in Cancer Research, UCC

8am

My Thursdays at Cork University Hospital (CUH) start off with the virtual breast cancer multidisciplinary meeting where we discuss weekly all newly diagnosed cases of breast cancer in Munster. The breast cancer team comprises medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, clinical nurse specialists amongst many others.

9am

I have a brief period to catch up in my office on emails and plan for the day ahead. I juggle communications and tasks from University College Cork (UCC) and CUH as I hold a joint appointment between the two locations. This allows me to engage in patient care which I love, but also continue to drive cancer research efforts.

10am

I attend a meeting with the research team from Cancer Trials Cork, the Oncology Clinical Trials Unit at CUH, who help us conduct innovative clinical trials which bring new treatments to our patients across Munster. These comprise industry trials, trials led by national and international research groups, and 'home-grown' clinical trials that involve collaborations with University scientists. We often have members of the HRB-Clinical Research Facility in Cork join us, including the director Professor Joe Eustace.

11am

I meet with our pathology and molecular diagnostics specialists in regards to planning for expansion of personalised medicine efforts in CUH and throughout the region. Local charities and organisations have recently helped fundraise for a next-generation sequencing machine which will provide access to state-of-the-art cancer diagnostics for our patients. This technology will help optimise treatment decisions for patients with cancer, through identification of 'targetable' abnormalities in tumour biopsies and blood samples.

1pm

I start my outpatient clinic in the Orchid Centre in CUH, where I see patients with a diagnosis of breast cancer.

I consider clinical trial options for each patient in order to improve cancer outcomes and move the field forward.

I am supported in taking care of my patients by our oncology doctors in training, clinical nurse specialists, the Daffodil Nurses from the Irish Cancer Society and community support services such as ARC House and Recovery Haven Kerry.

6pm

It is time to go home to my beautiful family. We moved to Cork almost a year ago, and continue to be amazed by the welcome we have received and the outdoor wonders of Cork and Kerry.