The Shape I'm In: RTÉ presenter Maia Dunphy 

Her son Tom has recently started primary school and she had a quiet cry in the bathroom to mark his first day. Motherhood, she says, has given her a new appreciation for her body and the importance of being healthy.
I’m the shape of a slightly over-ripe conference pear. But seriously, lockdown hasn’t been kind to my fitness levels, not that they were ever high. I haven’t done much in six months. However, as the mother of an active five year old and a non-driver, I’m always on the move and I’m lucky to have a really good metabolism.
Never missing a meal. You have to find an eating regimen that suits you, and the recent trends of juicing or intermittent fasting would make me ill. I’m pretty good with vegetables but tend to avoid most fruit as it turns me into a human airbag. Everyone has a different metabolism and body type, and a healthy habit for me might not work for the next person. Since startinglast year, I’ve cut red meat down to once or twice a month.
I eat a bit of chocolate every day. And not the 70% good-for-you dark stuff. I’m talking about the by-the-till-big-bags of Cadbury’s kind. I don’t feel guilty about it though.
The neighbour’s dog, and any time I remember that Donald Trump is the president of America.
There’s nothing like starting a good book and counting the minutes until you can get back to it. And I love sneaking off to the cinema in the afternoon; it always feels a bit bold, like stepping off the conveyor belt of real life for a couple of hours.
I love the smell of hops from the Guinness factory that hangs in the air on really still days in parts of Dublin city.
There was a time when I’d happily have changed everything, but since having my son I have a new appreciation for the gift of a strong, healthy body. Having said that, I’d love a perfect set of teeth. A bad jaw break as a child meant I could never have them straightened or whitened.
It doesn’t take much to set me off, but my son is such a sensitive soul, I try my best not to. But I did have a tactical weep in the bathroom on his first day of school this month.
Sanctimony and dismissiveness. It’s awful to be made to feel your thoughts or opinions don’t matter.
I’m an inexhaustible people pleaser, which has meant throughout my entire life, I’ve tolerated — even accepted — really crappy behaviour from others.
My grandmother’s engagement ring. She was a trailblazer, not marrying until she was aged 34, unheard of at the time, but tragically lost her beloved husband, my grandfather, only four years later. I have no idea how she coped, but she did. Despite becoming quite absent-minded in her later years, she treasured that ring and so do I. My Dad wears her wedding ring, and I remember months after her death going to Weirs in Grafton Street with my Dad to have the engagement ring made smaller for me — I have the fingers of a child — and the wedding ring bigger for him. She was a very special woman.
‘Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes’. Wilde has a quote for almost every situation, but this is a good one to remember when things feel like they aren’t going our way.
Paris would be up there. I went to school there as a child for a few years and caught the bug. But at the moment, curled up on the sofa with my son watching Disney + is pretty nice.
Hanging out with my son. That or winning the Euromillions — I’d be a good winner.