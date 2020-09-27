The Shape I'm In: RTÉ presenter Maia Dunphy 

ON her Twitter handle Maia Dunphy describes herself as a broadcaster, writer and “happy wrangler” of a small boy.

Her son Tom has recently started primary school and she had a quiet cry in the bathroom to mark his first day. Motherhood, she says, has given her a new appreciation for her body and the importance of being healthy.

What shape are you in?

I’m the shape of a slightly over-ripe conference pear. But seriously, lockdown hasn’t been kind to my fitness levels, not that they were ever high. I haven’t done much in six months. However, as the mother of an active five year old and a non-driver, I’m always on the move and I’m lucky to have a really good metabolism.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Never missing a meal. You have to find an eating regimen that suits you, and the recent trends of juicing or intermittent fasting would make me ill. I’m pretty good with vegetables but tend to avoid most fruit as it turns me into a human airbag. Everyone has a different metabolism and body type, and a healthy habit for me might not work for the next person. Since starting What Planet Are You On? last year, I’ve cut red meat down to once or twice a month.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I eat a bit of chocolate every day. And not the 70% good-for-you dark stuff. I’m talking about the by-the-till-big-bags of Cadbury’s kind. I don’t feel guilty about it though.

What would keep you awake at night?

The neighbour’s dog, and any time I remember that Donald Trump is the president of America.

How do you relax?

There’s nothing like starting a good book and counting the minutes until you can get back to it. And I love sneaking off to the cinema in the afternoon; it always feels a bit bold, like stepping off the conveyor belt of real life for a couple of hours.

What’s your favourite smell?

I love the smell of hops from the Guinness factory that hangs in the air on really still days in parts of Dublin city.

Is there anything you would you like to change about your appearance?

There was a time when I’d happily have changed everything, but since having my son I have a new appreciation for the gift of a strong, healthy body. Having said that, I’d love a perfect set of teeth. A bad jaw break as a child meant I could never have them straightened or whitened.

When is the last time you cried?

It doesn’t take much to set me off, but my son is such a sensitive soul, I try my best not to. But I did have a tactical weep in the bathroom on his first day of school this month.

What traits do you least like in others?

Sanctimony and dismissiveness. It’s awful to be made to feel your thoughts or opinions don’t matter.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m an inexhaustible people pleaser, which has meant throughout my entire life, I’ve tolerated — even accepted — really crappy behaviour from others.

What is your most treasured possession?

My grandmother’s engagement ring. She was a trailblazer, not marrying until she was aged 34, unheard of at the time, but tragically lost her beloved husband, my grandfather, only four years later. I have no idea how she coped, but she did. Despite becoming quite absent-minded in her later years, she treasured that ring and so do I. My Dad wears her wedding ring, and I remember months after her death going to Weirs in Grafton Street with my Dad to have the engagement ring made smaller for me — I have the fingers of a child — and the wedding ring bigger for him. She was a very special woman.

What quote inspires you the most?

‘Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes’. Wilde has a quote for almost every situation, but this is a good one to remember when things feel like they aren’t going our way.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Paris would be up there. I went to school there as a child for a few years and caught the bug. But at the moment, curled up on the sofa with my son watching Disney + is pretty nice.

What would cheer up your day?

Hanging out with my son. That or winning the Euromillions — I’d be a good winner.