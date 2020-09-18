How to communicate with your eyes while wearing a mask

AFTER an endless summer of walkies, Holly and Belle have perfected giving puppy-dog eyes to passing strangers.

Muzzled by a floral face mask, now it seems it's me who should be taking their lead while out and about.

"In today's world, our eyes are much more than just a window to the soul," says life and relationship coach Tara Rafter.

"They are now our first, and often only, opportunity for connection with other human beings, so it's important to make these connections, few as they may be, both meaningful and memorable."

From 'smizing' to my personal favourite, the death stare, I've always been a big fan of communicating from the nose up.

With the rest of the face now covered in the fight against Covid-19, however, seeing eye to eye has never been trickier, say experts.

"There's a nerve called the vagus nerve which controls our eyes," says psychotherapist Eleanor Dunn of Insight Matters in Dublin.

"When we're in a relaxed state, and engaging with somebody socially, that nerve gets activated and it gives us the signal that the other person is safe.

"But it doesn't just control the eye, it also controls other parts of the face like the lips, as well as our hearing, and what we hear in the tone of voice of the other person. When somebody is masked up, we're not getting those other signals, so it's harder for somebody then to trust what they're seeing in the other person — they're only getting the information from the eyes."

DIRECT CONTACT

Feeling like every impatient eye roll and glazed look is magnified on team meetings with your editor is stressful enough. So I'm just thankful I don't suffer from the 'eye contact anxiety' that's apparently been triggered in some by the current pandemic.

"Eye contact anxiety is a very real and sometimes crippling discomfort for many people," says Tara Rafter of the disorder which can be exacerbated by mask-wearing.

"When we become anxious due to making eye contact, the anxiety is often a symptom of something else, namely a thought such as the fear of judgment, criticism or rejection of some capacity. In order to reduce the anxiety, it is helpful to challenge the thought in the present moment by asking, 'What is the worst thing that could happen if I make eye contact with this person for five seconds?

"Make eye contact before you start talking to someone. Look for as long as it takes you to see the colour of their eyes, glance away then look back again.

"If holding direct eye contact feels too intense, look near the person's eyes such as a point on their forehead instead."

YOGA FOR EYES

With all eyes on the delicate area, it's little wonder that sales of eye cream, mascara and false eyelashes reportedly soared during lockdown.

Before braving Botox to beat the dreaded 'maskne', I reached out to eye yoga instructor Lydia Sasse, whose one-to-one Zoom classes have also been booming.

"What I've been finding is that people are more and more conscious now about the wrinkles and the number 11 lines between the eyebrows," says the Dublin-based yogi (@YogawithLydia).

"When we are anxious and fearful and stressed, as we have been for the last six months, we tend to bring our tension patterns to those areas of the face.

"Now that all the focus is on our eyes we kind of feel that those things are standing out a little bit more than they had been.

"So eye yoga can be a really simple tool to try and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and also to get rid of puffiness under the eyes and bring lubrication to the eyes themselves so you're less likely to suffer from dry eyes."

An 'eyelid flutter' — which involves batting your upper lashes quickly for 30 seconds — is just one of the beautifying exercises she gives me to try at home.

It's a flirty little move that could come in doubly handy for me and my fellow singles as masked dating takes off this cuffing season.

"Masks aren't an issue," says Feargal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking Agency. "You can tell the interest of a person based on how long they can hold eye contact without looking over your shoulder.

"However, there's a fine line between 'confident' and 'creepy' while making eye contact on a socially distanced date.

"Prolonged intense eye contact can intentionally or unintentionally make the other person feel like they are being dominated. My advice is to hold a two- to three-second gaze while toasting the occasion."

CLEAR VIEW

One of the biggest challenges glasses-wearers have wearing masks is the lenses fogging up.

If things get steamy, optician Seamus Flynn of SapphireEyewear.com has clever hacks for glasses wearers like myself.

"One of the biggest challenges glasses-wearers have wearing masks is the lenses fogging up," he agrees.

"If you wear your mask further up your nose and use surgical tape to stick the mask to the bridge of the nose this prevents the airflow from reaching the lens surface and prevents fogging.

"Another method is to wash your lenses with soapy water and then let the lenses air dry. This causes a thin surfactant film that reduces the surface tension on the lens and prevents the fogging."

Mask or no mask, there's one eye action dating expert Feargal wouldn't recommend to any of his pupils.

"Winking would be a big no-no in our books," he warns. "Some see it as condescending, others are weirded out thinking it's an inappropriate sexual advance.

"Either way, it's far too dodgy to attempt on a date with a stranger."