Internet explorers: a parent's guide to what TikTok is and how to use it

So, TikTok has reached 100 million users in Europe.

That's great.

Yes, that must mean that 'everyone' knows all about it and is a TikTok star already.

Not really — what exactly is it?

According to TikTok itself: "TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video."

Right, so videos. I've seen DIY videos or how to make a cake videos, and obviously news videos. That sort of thing?

Not exactly. Think more extremely short clips of dancing ferrets; cute llamas or skateboard tricks and you'd be closer to the actuality. You might have seen quick little clips of a girl tasting a drink that she's a bit unsure about. She veers from repulsion to enjoyment and back again in the space of 10 seconds. She's Brittany Broski and the little video of her trying kombucha for the first time just went viral. It's been used as a meme to react to literally thousands of products and situations over the past year.

Hmm. Cute, but what actually is it?

Well, TikTok is owned by Chinese company, ByteDance. The makers say that the video platform, which launched in September 2016, allows users to share short clips they have shot on a smartphone.

The app predominantly attracts young people and many of the videos focus on comedy and pranks, as well as dancing and lip-syncing.

But what's it for?

Again, TikTok has an answer:

Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

And Rich Waterworth, the company's general manager for Europe, says: "TikTok is a home for positive creative expression - and from beauty, comedy and education, to magic, music and sport, we offer a brand of joyful entertainment that's authentic, relatable and truly diverse."

That sounds absolutely lovely. So everyone likes TikTok?

Not exactly.

Let me guess? Parents? School teachers? They're always down on everything fun.

To start with, yes. As with any social network, you have to use privacy settings to limit how much information you or your kids can share. If you don't do this, then kids can post stuff without reviewing or editing it first.

Ah, so my kid might make a TikTok of themselves dancing without tidying up the kitchen first. Millions of people could see the M&S dine-in containers on the polished granite worktop and the basket of unfolded clothes on the chair? This is serious alright.

Indeed. And there are some other concerns too. There have been reports of online predators using the app to target younger users.

I see. This is not good. I'd better know a bit more.

Well, when you sign up for TikTok, your account is public by default. This means that anyone can see your videos, or send you direct messages — and they could use your location information.

Okay. This got scary quite fast. Better watch out for the smallies and make sure they're safe. But they really seem keen on this TikTok. How do I do this?

Parents should make sure to turn on all privacy settings for accounts kids are using, so only people you know can interact with your videos or message you on the app. Picture: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Commonsensemedia.org recommends that parents should make sure to turn on all privacy settings for accounts kids are using, so only people you know can interact with your videos or message you on the app. "That means either opting for a private account or changing the settings for comments, duets, reactions, and messages to 'Friends' instead of 'Everyone'. You can also turn those features off completely."

Got it, thanks. But surely, older kids - these 'digital natives' - will be grand.

To a certain extent, yes. Because of TikTok's emphasis on popular music, many videos include swearing and sexual lyrics, so it may not be age-appropriate for kids to use on their own. Commonsensemedia.org also notes "It's also easy to find people wearing revealing clothing and dancing suggestively, although TikTok won't let you search for objectionable content such as 'sex' or 'porn'."

Anyone under the age of 18 is supposed to have the approval of a parent or guardian but many younger users seem to have found ways around this or have been given permission.

Sounds like the makers of TikTok have done everything they possibly can so really?

They are working some glitches and issues, in fairness. They recently fixed a bug that allowed the app to access users' clipboards (where things you copy and paste are stored) every three seconds, even when they weren't using the app.

So is everyone else happy enough with TikTok so?

Sit down, this might take some time. Actually, many people and organisations — including the US government and companies such as Wells Fargo — are concerned that TikTok's parent company ByteDance (based in China) is using the app to spy on users in other countries.

Some people are concerned the app is being used to spy on users in other countries. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Ok, this is a bit more serious alright. Should I delete it? Get rid of all electronic devices?

Calm down. Investigations of TikTok found that the app's privacy policy and data collection practices aren't actually any worse than other social media apps — though that's a bit of a qualified statement.

And investigators have also said that the concerns about spying are probably overblown.

Phew.

However, the company does surveil users of the app in China. And they also illegally stored minors' data.

So, people who are worried about this app are good, intelligent people. I'm in good company.

Kind of. President Donald Trump recently issued executive orders that would ban TikTok (and WeChat) from operating in the US if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies.

Ah, I see. TikTok is probably good so. Should it be on the school curriculum?

Steady on. You're changing your mind rather quickly here. Actually, I have a TikTok meme that would sum that up pretty aptly...

I didn't ask you to be smart. Just the facts, please.

Ok. The C.I.A. was asked recently to assess whether TikTok was a national security problem. The agency's analysts did confirm to the White House that it is possible that the Chinese intelligence authorities could intercept data or use the app to bore into smartphones. But... there is no evidence they have done so.

I'm still a little concerned about being on the same side as Donald Trump. Can you help me out there at all?

President Donald Trump recently issued executive orders that would ban TikTok (and WeChat) from operating in the US if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies. Picture: AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Maybe. Some people think that Trump's campaign against TikTok has nothing to do with national security or China.

Go on.

They say that maybe Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the start of the summer was ruined by young people who coordinated a campaign to register for tickets for his event and then they never showed up.

So, Trump is retaliating against young people over his party being pooped on?

It's a theory.

I'm interested. Any other TikTok tantrums?

Hold on. Last month it was reported that TikTok was considering where to have its headquarters, after claims it was weighing up moving its offices to London.

It was suggested Chinese parent firm ByteDance was considering moving its global headquarters to Britain as part of efforts to distance the app from links to China.

What's that got to do with tantrums?

I'm getting there. Britain also recently decided to ban Chinese tech giant, Huawei, from its 5G networks. So there might be some powerful Chinese people annoyed by that. Trade war, that kind of stuff.

War = bad. Got it.

Not necessarily. TikTok is looking at other options for its global HQ. And Dublin is understood to be a leading candidate.

Yes. That should be good for a few jobs anyway.

Yup - a 'few'. Around 3,000 if some reports are to be believed.

This would suit my kids down to the ground. Better let them keep going with the TikTok videos so - once I move that laundry basket.