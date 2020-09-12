Navigating a new, post-lockdown world: experts speak

The kids have settled back to school, but what about the rest of us? How are we adjusting to this new world? Is it safe to send children back to school, to visit a cinema, browse an indoor shopping centre, or enjoy a hotel break?

We ask three experts how far each of them would dip a toe back into what used to be normal life.

(However, personal vulnerabilities and the rising numbers of community cases should be cause for greater caution.)

Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at the School of Nursing, Psychotherapy, and Community Health, Dublin City University, and a member of the group of scientists campaigning for the elimination of the Covid-19 virus on the island of Ireland.

Professor Mary Horgan, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, consultant in infectious diseases at Cork University Hospital and a member of the Covid-19 Advisory Committee on Return to Play, which oversaw sporting organisations return to play.

Ruairí Brugha, professor emeritus, public health and epidemiology at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and grandson of Terence MacSwiney, who was elected Sinn Féin lord mayor of Cork during the Irish War of Independence in 1920.

Will you send your children back to school?



Professor Ruairí Brugha: As the father of a nine-year-old and the parent who took the lead responsibility for home schooling during the lockdown, I share the strong view of many parents that a school-going child should, if at all possible, go back to school.

It is an absolute priority: first for the sake of children’s social, psychological health as well as their educational needs; and second, to enable parents to return to work.

My advice: Heed the guidance from NPHET and through the Department of Education to the schools. If there’s a serious rise in cases in one area, a school may remain closed or might need to close for some time. A targeted approach could apply if a child in a particular class had a close contact with Covid. It may be that a child’s class or ‘bubble’ would take time off school while it is established whether there’s any real risk.



Professor Mary Horgan: My children are 26 and 27 years old but if they were still at school, I’d be sending them back. School is important for reasons other than the academic — structure and socialisation, for example. The risk of a child having a bad outcome from infection is extremely low. No child under the age of 14 has died from the infection in Ireland.

My advice: I’d emphasise to my child, again, the importance of washing their hands properly, of coughing into their elbow and staying within their ‘pod’ of schoolmates. I would advise my child to respect school guidelines.





Professor Anthony Staines: It’s necessary for the children to go back. If I had children of that age, I’d want them to go back. I’m based in the School of Nursing at DCU. We teach clinical skills, and you cannot teach those online. You’re teaching students how to examine patients, and this must be done in person.

The challenge is to keep our students and staff and patients safe. We argue that the Government needs to go to a Zero Covid solution because if we want our schools to stay open, we need to bring it to zero.

My advice: People are talking about washing school uniforms every day. I wouldn’t suggest this. It’s about masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, and if they want to hang with their friends, they should do it outdoors in the playground.

Would you visit an indoor shopping centre?

Professor Mary Horgan: I’m happy to go to one, wearing my mask and using hand sanitiser, but I wouldn’t browse. I do my business and move on.

My advice: Wear your mask, use hand sanitiser and don’t hang around.

Professor Anthony Staines: If it’s crowded or shoppers are not wearing masks, I’d walk away. If people were wearing masks and if numbers are properly managed, I wouldn’t have a problem.

My advice: People must wear masks. The centres must keep the density of people down and keep the numbers regulated. It’s a tricky balance because you could have big queues of people waiting to get in. It should be the case that if you’re not wearing a mask you don’t come in.



Prof Ruairí Brugha: I’ve visited indoor shopping centres recently.

My advice: Wear a mask and use hand sanitiser. Monitor your time in any shop. Look around to see if others are complying with mask-wearing. I avoid close encounters with anyone not wearing a mask. Also, minimise touching things while out and about. I open doors with my elbow.

Would you go to the pub?

Professor Ruairí Brugha: No. I’m not comfortable in a pub. A pub is where people come to primarily drink alcohol and there is a risk which is avoidable.

My advice: Avoid drinking alcohol in congregated settings. I’m more comfortable in a genuine restaurant where people are there to eat as a primary purpose. I minimise spending more than half an hour in any indoor setting where people are congregating. The longer you spend in an indoor setting with other people, the greater the risk becomes.



Professor Mary Horgan: During my recent staycations in Donegal and Kerry I was happy to go to a pub that served food in line with the guidelines. The staff all wore masks and were careful and well briefed and we had a comfortable, safe stay.

My advice: Check if staff are wearing masks, if they’re well-briefed on protocols and ensure the venue is not crowded.



Professor Anthony Staines: I’ve never really gone to pubs; very seldom! I’m not the person to ask about pubs!

Would you stay in a hotel?

Professor Mary Horgan: I’m very happy to stay in a hotel — I stayed in two in Kerry and Galway recently. I was very impressed with the infection prevention strategies and the safety procedures in place. There was also plenty of space, so no crowds.

My advice: When booking, check that all procedures are in place. When you arrive, check that all staff are wearing face coverings and are well briefed. If you have any queries, get them answered before you stay there.

Professor Anthony Staines: I stayed in a small hotel recently, in Co Wexford. They were very careful. We all sat in little ‘bubbles’, stayed apart, the meals were really widely spaced. Staff and guests were wearing masks and there was lots of hand sanitiser.

My advice: As above.

Professor Ruairí Brugha: Hotels can be safe places to stay. However, this year we stayed in a holiday home

My advice: Check in advance what preventative measures are in place in terms of both physical distancing and hygiene.

Would you use an indoor pool or gym?

Professor Ruairí Brugha: I haven’t gone to either. I just wouldn’t. I’m not saying it’s not possible for a pool or a gym to lower its risk, but personally I wouldn’t use one.

My advice: I’d expect a gym to be extremely strict around mask wearing, but that doesn’t eliminate the risk, because droplets can emerge from around the mask. Like a hotel, you need to investigate in advance what hygiene measures and physical distancing structures are in place.



Professor Anthony Staines: “I used the indoor pool in our hotel. Their policy was only one family group could use the pool at a time and you had to pre book.

The changing rooms were closed and the floors etc were cleaned very regularly. I don’t use gyms. You’re breathing very hard, so gyms are complicated. I feel sorry for the owners because it’s a lot of extra work in keeping it clean, masks, social distancing, cleaning.

My advice: When using equipment that other people are using, it needs to be cleaned between uses.



Professor Mary Horgan: I haven’t been to either but I wouldn’t have a problem going to them. There are booking slots now, and they have to be very strict with cleaning regimes and so far there have been no outbreaks associated with this kind of facility, that I am aware of.

My advice: Pre-book, follow the guidance and use hand sanitiser. Shower at home if possible.

Would you visit the cinema?

Professor Ruairí Brugha: No. It’s difficult to ensure everyone is wearing a mask in the dark. Cinemas, like churches, can be good at physical distancing, but in church you can see what others are wearing, in a cinema you don’t.

Cinemas are also more likely to be attended by younger people who are more likely to be asymptomatic and less likely to wear masks.

My advice: Stay away. It’s difficult to place yourself safely in a cinema.

Professor Mary Horgan: My son has visited the Gate Cinema in Cork. He wore a mask, there was lots of space, it was well ventilated and everything seemed to be very well organised.

My advice: Ensure the staff are trained, that clients are well spaced out and don’t hang around once the film is over.



Professor Anthony Staines: If the cinema was well-ventilated and not crowded and people are wearing masks, yes.

My advice: Cinemas have to keep the numbers down. It should be a case that if you don’t wear a mask you can’t get in, and they need to be ventilated properly. Traditionally in some cinemas there was no air movement.



