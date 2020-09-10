Early recognition of stroke in children is vital 

Yet, every year Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) sees about three cases of neonatal stroke, defined as occurring anytime from 28 weeks gestation to 28 days post-natally. “It happens in about one in 2,500 to one in 4,000 cases,” says Dr McSweeney.
When Cork-based parents-of-three Zulfiqar Ahmed and Mehwish Shaikh saw their three and a half-year-old daughter, Hani, vomit several times one night in March 2018, they knew something was very wrong.
A red flag for paediatric stroke is any symptom that comes on suddenly, warns Dr McSweeney, who explains what to look out for:
- Weakness down one side, affecting any combination of face, arm or leg.
- Problems speaking: difficulty getting the words out, slurred/unclear speech, difficulty expressing oneself and/or understanding others’ speech.
- Loss of vision in one side or double vision, dizziness, lack of coordination, numbness, altered feeling on one side of body.
- Severe ‘thunderclap’ headache – patient says ‘it’s the worst headache of my life’; seizures; altered level of consciousness, drowsiness, confusion, behaving differently (more withdrawn or hyper).