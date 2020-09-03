Step it out with cool activewear

IT’S been a turbulent few months, though now September is here, there’s a sense of routine coming back into our lives. As the flighty summer months draw to an end we can now turn to looking after our wellbeing.

In these unsettled times exercise is a great way to clear through the negativity. Even for the most exercise shy, you will be surprised how invigorating it can be. It doesn’t have to be strenuous — a half-hour walk with a friend can do the trick.

Whether you’re a sucker for a HITT class or the mindfulness of yoga is your vibe, feeling good from the outside in creates the perfect balance. With stylish activewear looking good while working out has never been easier. Here are some of our top picks:

1. Ready for action

Black Leggings €98, Bralette €58, Spanx at Brown Thomas

2. Support system

The beauty of the sports bra is its versatility to be a top and a bra. When choosing, remember support is paramount, Support Bra, €45, Tommy Hilfiger.

3. Bootylicious

Spanx is not just the tummy-tucking saviour of underwear. Its sculpting leggings will give you the perfect bum lift without even having to hit the gym, Contour Leggings, €110, Spanx at Brown Thomas.

4. Colour pop

Power through even the most arduous of training sessions with an explosion of colourful leggings, €55, Puma.

5. Game, set, and match

Despite Wimbledon being called off this year, tennis is having a moment. Maybe being in lockdown gave us the urge to exercise while wearing something pretty. Tennis Skirt, €187.92, Etoile at Net-A-Porter.

6. Wild thing

Activewear doesn’t have to be boring. Let your personality shine through with a funky print, Tank Top, €69.95, Adidas By Stella McCartney.

7. Soft touch

A soft fleece hoodie is the perfect ensemble for the post-yoga look or for those early autumnal evening walks, Hooded Fleece, €27.99, H&M.

8. Byker Grove

The bike short can send dread through even the most seasoned of gym goers. Small but mighty, they are becoming a firm favourite on the gym floor, Seamless Bike Shorts, €45, Cos.

9 Keep on running

Trainers, €87, Ellesse at River Island

