Get sleep back on track to set up good school routines

PARENTS are urged to get bedtime back on track as the key to creating a good school-time routine.

This recommendation comes on back of new research conducted by Safefood, which found that, since the beginning of COVID-19, 43% of children are going to bed later, 44% are waking later each morning and – as a direct result of children experiencing changes in their sleep routine – 49% are eating more unhealthy snacks or treats, 54% are less active and 67% are engaging in more screen time. All of this can lead to childhood obesity.

Although most children are already back to school with about a week now, many parents are likely to be still struggling with setting up a good routine. “Over the last five months, parents have told us that routines have slipped. And sleep is the major one – it’s central to, and will impact on, all our other lifestyle routines,” says Dr Marian O’Reilly, chief specialist in nutrition with Safefood.

Dr O’Reilly encourages parents to think about how they feel after a poor night’s sleep. “You know how you feel. You’re not in good form. You reach for unhealthy snacks. You flop more readily in front of the screen. Your emotional regulation isn’t as good. So why should it be any different for children?”

With 60% of parents expressing concern about getting their children back into a routine for school, Safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland – as part of the START ‘Healthy Routines Start with Sleep’ campaign – are emphasising getting bedtime right as a core element in an easier transition for children.

They point out that poor sleep routines are associated with sedentary behaviour and say research shows lack of sleep is linked to increased overweight and obesity, especially in younger age groups. Insufficient sleep duration is thought to increase appetite, desirability of unhealthy foods and lower physical activity.

Dr Colman Noctor, child and adolescent psychoanalytical psychotherapist, says a fundamental role of childhood is building regulation in all aspects of life, with sleep being the cornerstone of this regulation process. “The key to this is regularity and consistency, with consistent sleep patterns assisting your child to regulate all other aspects of their lives including appetite, energy, emotions and physical activity.”

He says sleep should be seen as a recharging process. “If not enough sleep is achieved, there will be negative knock-on effects across all aspects of a child’s life. Sleep has a significant impact on cognitive function, so concentration, memory and focus are also compromised with insufficient sleep.”

Dr Colman Noctor advises:

Consistent bedtimes are at the heart of the routine to provide regularity and predictability that over time will help a child to self-regulate.



Reduce screen time and sugary foods and drinks in the hours leading up to bedtime.



Encourage physical activity and fruit and vegetables during the day.



Encourage relaxation skills and wind-down activities.



Value sleep time within the family culture.

See: safefood.net/start