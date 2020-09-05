Working Life: 'I run a stress management workshop and I love the interaction'. 

Irene Gibson, cardiovascular nurse specialist and director of programmes with heart and stroke charity, Croí

6.30am

The mornings are manic, with the focus on getting our two girls Isabelle (7) and Aoileann (3) up and ready for creche drop-off. To add to the chaos, we acquired two kittens during the Covid-19 lockdown.

8.20am

Even though our dedicated heart and stroke centre near Galway University Hospital (GUH) is closed to patients due to the pandemic, the HSE has been using it as a contract tracing centre. In fact, we have never been busier - patients and carers are really struggling with the fallout from Covid-19 and there is lots of fear and anxiety among this high-risk group.

My first meeting of the day is with our team - a dietician, physiotherapist, programme administrator and nurse specialist. We are all working hard to move our face-to-face programmes online, developing virtual resources, such as pre-recorded information sessions, so that we can continue to lead the fight against heart disease and stroke.

11am

I have a virtual meeting with our CEO Neil Johnson and we discuss plans for Croí’s Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week, which runs from September 14-20. About 13% of over 75s have valve disease - which is very treatable - but public awareness is poor. Normally we’d be out in the community delivering the message but this year it’s through social media, radio and newspapers.

1.15pm

I break for lunch and a march around the block with my Fitbit.

2pm

I switch to clinical work in the afternoon. We have a telephone helpline, Heartlink West, and a lady who contacted the helpline is referred on to me. She had heard through our #JustGo campaign that the medical advice is to act quickly when it comes to symptoms of heart attack or stroke. Following our chat, I advise her to contact her GP for tests.

3pm

I deliver an interactive online workshop as part of our CLANN programme, a 10-week specialised obesity programme we run in conjunction with the bariatric medicine service at GUH. The aim is to help participants achieve a healthy weight. I run a stress management workshop and I love the interaction.

5.30pm

Home for family time with my husband Garry and the girls.

For more information on International Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week see www.croi.ie or www.globalhearthub.org