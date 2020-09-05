Working Life: 'I run a stress management workshop and I love the interaction'. 

The mornings are manic, with the focus on getting our two girls Isabelle (7) and Aoileann (3) up and ready for creche drop-off. To add to the chaos, we acquired two kittens during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Even though our dedicated heart and stroke centre near Galway University Hospital (GUH) is closed to patients due to the pandemic, the HSE has been using it as a contract tracing centre. In fact, we have never been busier - patients and carers are really struggling with the fallout from Covid-19 and there is lots of fear and anxiety among this high-risk group.
My first meeting of the day is with our team - a dietician, physiotherapist, programme administrator and nurse specialist. We are all working hard to move our face-to-face programmes online, developing virtual resources, such as pre-recorded information sessions, so that we can continue to lead the fight against heart disease and stroke.
I have a virtual meeting with our CEO Neil Johnson and we discuss plans for Croí’s Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week, which runs from September 14-20. About 13% of over 75s have valve disease - which is very treatable - but public awareness is poor. Normally we’d be out in the community delivering the message but this year it’s through social media, radio and newspapers.
I break for lunch and a march around the block with my Fitbit.
I switch to clinical work in the afternoon. We have a telephone helpline, Heartlink West, and a lady who contacted the helpline is referred on to me. She had heard through our #JustGo campaign that the medical advice is to act quickly when it comes to symptoms of heart attack or stroke. Following our chat, I advise her to contact her GP for tests.
I deliver an interactive online workshop as part of our CLANN programme, a 10-week specialised obesity programme we run in conjunction with the bariatric medicine service at GUH. The aim is to help participants achieve a healthy weight. I run a stress management workshop and I love the interaction.
Home for family time with my husband Garry and the girls.
For more information on International Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week see www.croi.ie or www.globalhearthub.org