Things you’ll only understand if you’ve had to go back into lockdown

Whether you’ve been in contact with carriers, are part of a local lockdown, or have been stung by a rule change while abroad, plenty of people have found themselves forced back into their homes for another stretch of self-isolation.

Another two weeks shut in can feel especially irksome after months cooped up indoors.

Here are a few things you’ll understand if you’ve had to endure your very own post-lockdown lockdown…

It feels even more isolating than before

It’s comforting to be part of something bigger than yourself, and national lockdown brought a sense of civic duty that helped keep many a family sane as the months dragged on. But when you’re the only person confined to barracks, civic duty suddenly seems rather less glamorous. Everyone else should quarantine too out of solidarity, particularly when it’s sunny outside.

Social media is pretty insufferable

We get it, lockdown is over, the pubs are open, and you need to assure your followers you’re as lit as you ever were, but while we’re stuck in extra isolation, there’s only so many ‘socially distanced selfies’ we can take. Honestly, this would be a bit annoying even without quarantine.

A lot depends on your diary

For a home-working introvert with a clear calendar, quarantine isn’t so bad, but for the rest of us, it’s all in what we’re missing. From day-to-day basics like gyms and pubs, to heavier misses like weddings and long-planned holidays, much of quarantine is in the FOMO.

Pity the poor soul having to cancel their long-overdue haircut, and spend another two weeks looking like a sheepdog crossed with a hedge.

You may not have had time to prepare

Remember the dark days of panic buying, when punters would sell their grandmothers for a tin of beans and some loo roll? Those days appear to be behind us, but that’s sparse comfort if your watch begins with an empty shampoo bottle and nothing in the fridge.

Thank heavens for delivery drivers – the true heroes of quarantine.

You’re still not getting much done

When lockdown began, most people sat down and constructed the list. A manifesto for self-improvement, that saw you commit to becoming fluent in Finnish, reading War & Peace and learning the harpsichord, all while solving world hunger on the side.

Of course, the list was starry-eyed nonsense, and months on we were scoffing oven pizza and making work calls in our pyjamas. This time you have 14 days. Let’s not even pretend.

You’re a pro at this by now

If there’s one thing a national lockdown prepares you for – it’s more lockdown. For better or worse, we’ve all got our routines, which we can slip back on like a well-worn, if slightly scratchy glove.