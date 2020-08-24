Appliance of Science: Why do humans love to run?

As a fairly recent convert to running, I have become aware of its many benefits. The basic physical ones are obvious, but there seems to be so many other gains too and why is it so addictive once we start?

Born to run

Why do humans run at all? We may get the answer from our ancestors and some biological changes that began two million years ago; that is when we moved from tree to open land dwelling.

Our skeletons became more upright, our legs became longer, our bums became larger and some leg tendons became more springy. All these changes gave our ancestors an edge.

We may not have developed to be faster than most of the animals we hunted but we did evolve to stay the distance, eventually winning out when the animals tired before we did.

The evolving human became a long distance runner, hunting and scavenging became the new norm and protein was firmly on the menu.

This theory on the evolution of human running is known as the endurance running hypothesis and holds up well under scientific investigation.

Another feature that gave our ancestors the edge in a long distance chase was their ability to sweat; they could keep their bodies from overheating as they ran, a factor that often brought their faster prey to a halt well before them.





Those who run regularly often speak of 'The runner's high'





A runner’s reward

Many, but not all, runners report feeling elation at a certain point of their run, usually after a particular time or distance. It’s called the runner’s high and it may be left over from when our ancestors first began to run.

It is not easy to keep the body moving at that faster pace over long distances and a neurobiological reward may have been a way to keep us going when the going got a bit tough.

This reward seems to come in the form of a neurobiological cocktail. Chief among the neurochemicals connected with the runners high is a group called endocannabinoids.

As the name suggests, they give a self-made buzz, easing pain, slowing our perception of time and heightening our senses. Studies have reported high levels of eCBs in the blood of people after a run.

The study compared different levels of exercise; 30 minutes of walking showed no significant detection of blood eCBs, nor did running at maximum speeds but moderate intensity running for 30 minutes showed a three-fold increase in this self-made drug.

Not just humans

Humans are not the only endurance runners, although they may be some of the best at it. So do other animals experience a type of runner’s high as well?

One suggests that they do. The study measured any elevated levels of beta-cannaboids in the blood of humans, dogs and ferrets, after a prolonged run on a treadmill.

The humans and dogs, both considered endurance runners, did show elevated levels, the ferret, with its short legs better suited to short scurries rather than long runs, did not.

Nowhere to run

Treadmills are often considered the runners friend and are convenient for runners that have no space for exercise, or researchers that need to investigate runners under laboratory conditions.

This treadmill popularity is interesting considering it was first invented as a form of punishment. In 1817 English engineer, Sir William Cubitt, invented the machine as a way to reform idle convicts.

Unfortunately for Oscar Wilde, it was in place during his two years of hard labour, causing him much stress and adding to the demise of his health.