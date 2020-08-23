Natural Health: How can I keep nappy rash at bay?

Q1. My six-month-old baby's nappy rash was so severe the GP prescribed a steroid cream. Other than changing her nappy every time it's wet, what else can I do to keep the rash at bay?

A. You are doing the right thing by ensuring that you change her nappy frequently and searching for a natural remedy to nourish and heal the skin.

Chances are, teething is a key factor in your daughter’s nappy rash. While it doesn’t happen in all infants, and might not even happen every time your little one has teeth coming through, it can be an underlying cause of rashes (anywhere from top to toe), digestive upsets, excessive dribbling, and diarrhoea.

Using a natural teething supportive remedy, such as cell salts, is a good place to start. Schuessler’s Combination R tissue salts is a homeopathically prepared formulation developed to ease any symptoms associated with teething, or even to encourage the appearance of ‘slow’ teeth. Schuessler’s remedies are available from most health stores, including Holland and Barrett where 125 tablets cost €12.49. You can crush the tablets quite easily and add to a little water, breastmilk, or formula. Use as directed.

My favourite baby balm is made by Dublin Herbalists, www.dublinherbalists.ie (a 50ml pot costs €12.95). This balm utilises the healing benefits of Hypericum perforatum together with soothing ingredients such as calendula, chamomile, and chickweed. Lavender and sea buckthorn are also included in this balm, both of which will help to repair the skin and prevent infection.



Q2. I experienced a lot of stress during lockdown and developed shingles as a result. I've recovered with the help of antibiotics but still feel run down. What would you suggest?

A. It can take a long time for shingles to clear since it is somewhat self-perpetuating. Shingles is caused by the virus responsible for chickenpox, varicella-zoster, which is thought to lie dormant in the nerve cells until the immune system is compromised.

The other main issue is the pain due to the fact that the virus is located in the nerve ganglia. Sometimes the nerve pain continues long after the other symptoms have gone, and this is certainly a major contributing factor to fatigue and a sense of feeling run down.

Immune support should be your top priority, both to help with your symptoms and to prevent the likelihood of further outbreaks. Vitamin C is important in dealing with this virus, and the vitamin C rich berry Camu Camu has been shown to eliminate outbreaks of herpes-type viral infections, such as chickenpox, shingles, cold sores, genital herpes, and Epstein-Barr.

Propolis is another popular natural product useful to have in your remedy cabinet to help treat and prevent infection. Made by bees from the collection of resins, gums, and sticky plant buds, propolis is used to sterilise the hive and protect it against fungal, bacterial, or viral infections. Propolis can be used internally and externally to strengthen your defences and also to help treat existing lesions.

You could also consider a remedy that helps to reduce cortisol levels and promote the release of mood-modulating neurotransmitters norepinephrine, dopamine and serotonin. Magnolia Rhodiola Complex by Victoria Health (www.victoriahealth.com) combines stress supportive herbs Rhodiola rosea and magnolia bark extract together with the amino acid L-theanine, responsible for deep relaxation and the production of alpha waves in the brain, and mood-elevating Phellodendron.

If you are after a single herb that can be taken as a tea, then check out Withania somnifera, known in Ayurvedic medicine as Ashwagandha. This adaptogenic herb helps to calm body and mind and is particularly useful in helping where feelings of overwhelm are strong. You can also take this herbal remedy as a tincture or capsules.