The Skin Nerd: Back to School Skincare for Teachers

With schools potentially reopening very soon, I find myself thinking about those within the school — the students but more often the teachers. T eaching is a difficult job that often does not receive as much praise as it deserves — add in the struggle of encouraging students to comply with social distancing and the humidity that occurs from wearing a mask for the majority of the day and I will simply say I do not envy them.

Some of us are seeing huge effects on our skin from only wearing a mask for a cumulative hour a day — the effects of wearing a mask for longer are certainly worse for the skin, and many nurses and other frontline workers will pay testament to that. So, what can teachers do throughout the day to keep their skin in line?

My suggestion is a miniature to-go kit with some easy and quick to use skincare products to ease chafing, slick sweat, and provide a barrier for that barrier! The first must-have is a Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50) and a miniature spritz like the Caudalie Beauty Elixir 30ml (€13.50, theskinnerd.com). If you can sneak a moment for yourself safely, gently sprit z this mist under your mask to freshen up and soothe your face.

The soothing rose flower oil will help to calm the skin, and I personally find spritzes to calm the soul too. This one has a delicate scent — and scent can do a lot in times of emotional stress! Use the Cleanse Off Mitt with your mist to gently remove any sweat pooling under your mask (it is a reality we all know). For hygiene purposes, it is best to seal the used Cleanse Off Mitt away in a bag , or in it s reusable packaging, so that you can pop it in the wash as soon as you are home.

I would also recommend including a thicker barrier cream for those with sensitive or dry skin, or skin that is chafing or sore from mask-wearing. I have been using Skingredients Skin Good Fats (€42, skingredients.com and selected stockists) — creams or balms with fatty ingredients will help to create a layer on top of the skin that will prevent friction between the mask and your skin. Skin Good Fats contains a patented anti-irritation ingredient, so it is very much fit-for-purpose if your ma sk is making you itch a bit.

I believe in a 360˚ approach to skincare, so if those bound for the classrooms are prone to dehydrated skin (another common side effect of mask-wearing ), something you can do daily and nightly outside of school hours is to up your fatty acid intake. I call essential fatty acids , such as omegas , an internal moisturiser — I find that they allow my skin to adapt better to humidity and help it to keep in as much moisture and plumpness as possible. I rate Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Omegas+ (€37 , theskinnerd.com ) — for the vegetarians and vegans, chia seed, flaxseed, seaweed, and algae will help yo u up your intake!

Though I am no expert in managing stress, using skincare for self-care is a technique that many true stress experts endorse. To those who will be dealing with the uncertainty and worry of teaching during a pandemic, ensure that you take a few mo ments to take care of yourself — I can guarantee that it will be invaluable.





The Nerdie Pick - Waxperts lavender candle

Waxperts lavender candle has a 45 hour burn time and made of high-quality wax.





Not technically skincare but a candle from a wax brand, and managing stress is key for your skin health. Original Lavender Candle (€30, [url= https://waxperts.ie/] waxperts.ie[/url]) is divine, with a classic lavender spa-room scent that will leave you feeling instantly more relaxed. With 45 hours of burn time, this is a gorgeous self-treat created by the people who bring you a high - quality waxing experience across Ireland. Ps If you are a room spray person, they do also have a room spray of the scent available.