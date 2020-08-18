Connell's shorts to go under the hammer in charity auction 

SO would you like to try on Connell’s GAA shorts for size – as worn by actor Paul Mescal in Normal People? Or walk in Conor Murray’s boots from Rugby World Cup 2019 – or wear golfer Shane Lowry’s headgear?

These are just some of over 40 lots up for grabs as part of ‘Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill’, an online charity auction in aid of Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation taking place from 10am, August 21 to next Friday, August 28 at 7pm.

Covid-19 saw the charity cancelling a raft of fundraising events. It’s now striving to fill a projected €250,000 fundraising gap this year for its vital services for very sick children. But while the pandemic flattened fundraising, Jack & Jill’s service continued, with 362 children across Ireland (and their families) currently under its wing. These children have highly complex needs and life-threatening conditions, says charity CEO Carmel Doyle.

“With a Jack & Jill child, the whole family’s affected. It’s a 24/7 caring regimen. Home is like intensive care – full-on. And the family’s relationship with Jack & Jill is ongoing – it’s not over a day, weekend or a week. We’re in there from birth to five years of age as part of the care regimen.”

Eilín Ní Mhurchú, Cork-based Jack & Jill specialist children’s liaison nurse, saw Covid-19 bring many challenges to families. “Many desperately need respite hours but face the dilemma of choosing in-home respite care and increasing risk of exposure to Covid-19 – or risk exhaustion from not having a break from the burden of caring.”

The GAA shorts worn by Paul Mescal as Connell during the hit series Normal People, which are going under the hammer to raise money for a charity which helps sick children. PA Photo.

About 40% of families continued to avail of in-home nursing support during lockdown. Slowly but surely, families are reintroducing this support, with more than 60% availing of it again. At a minimum, this gives families a break, even simply to go for a walk.

During lockdown, phone contact with Jack & Jill nurses was central to supporting families. “They wanted emotional support. Nurses say conversations that’d have taken 10 minutes before are now taking 20-30 minutes because of stress levels,” says Doyle.

Throughout lockdown, Jack & Jill’s end-of-life care continued. “We had 12 end-of-life cases, non-Covid related. These were children coming home to pass away. At a time when other family members couldn’t be there, the Jack & Jill nurse helped take photos of mum and dad with their child during those special hours.”

Every €16 donation to Jack & Jill, raised through auction, funds one hour of home nursing care for one of the 362 children currently being supported. For full information on auction items, including reserve prices, see the website.

Items for auction include:

Shane Lowry’s souvenir flag from the 18th hole following his 2019 Open Championship win.

Munster Rugby Team’s shirt signed by 2019/2020 squad; Ireland rugby ball signed by team members.

Hand-painted dress from designer Helen Steele; Irish dancing workshop with Prodijig; GAA All Stars 2013 framed jersey signed by team and manager; hurley signed by 2014 All Ireland-winning Kilkenny team.

Year’s supply of Lily O’Brien’s chocolates; two tickets for Dermot Kennedy’s sold-out July 2021 show; Fota Island overnight and wildlife-park passes.