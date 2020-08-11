Should a baby use a dummy — and when should they stop?

At least half of young children seen by paediatric dentist, Dr Jennifer McCafferty, are soother-users or thumb-suckers.

It’s a statistic that bears out in Britain too, with a recent study showing that more than half of people there don’t know the right time for children to give up the dummy (soother).

Cork-based Dr McCafferty says, while there’s no harm in babies having a soother — and a large percentage do — the likelihood of creating an orthodontic problem down the road increases the longer the soother is used. She advises eliminating the habit by a child’s first birthday.

“An open bite — where top teeth jut out more than they should — is associated with soother-use."

It’s an issue because these children are more susceptible to dental trauma if they fall. And at this stage, they’re learning to walk, so falling over is common!”

Attempting to break a soother habit when the child is two years or older is tricky because by then they’ve greater awareness and need cajoling: “I find, with two or three-year-olds, it’s not just one soother — it could be six planted in different parts of the house. So you need to keep to one soother. Otherwise, children will hide them and find them when they feel tired or sad.”

McCafferty recommends gathering up all ‘dodies’ (soothers) and leaving them with a little note for the 'dodie fairy' — the child then gets a present.

The British survey revealed generational differences in attitudes to soothers: 17% of over 65s disapprove of soothers, whereas millennials are quite happy for little ones to use them. And almost one in five men take a laissez-faire approach, believing children will let go of the dummy when they’re ready to do so.

McCafferty says some parents here go “cold turkey — like ripping off the band aid” — while others gradually wean children off soothers, eg by limiting them to bedtime only.

“Parents need to be motivated and stick with it — no re-introducing them,” she says, adding that in 15 years she has never seen parents having to bring back a soother.

Dad-of-two, Mark White, found it tough to get his two “incredibly strong-willed” daughters to part with their soothers, so he created a magical world — Dumbleby Forest — for the soothers to disappear to. He says: “Dummies are often the first real possession children recognise as theirs. It’s completely understandable they’re reluctant to let it go. It’s also a habit that soothes, so it’s hard for parents to let go the crutch too."

Mark White’s illustrated children’s book is available from dumblebyforest.com and from Amazon.

Safe soother use