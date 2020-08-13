Working Life: Marnie Harrington, lead nurse, Affidea Express Care, Cork

Marnie Harrington, lead nurse, Affidea Express Care, Cork

7.30am

Up in time to shower, dress and have breakfast, before giving my two boys a quick wake-up call to tell them I’m heading off. I am mum to Auryn, aged 20 and Killian, aged 11. I leave them a list of jobs to do (wishful thinking) and set out for work.

9.30

The clinic, which is under the Elysian, opens at 10am but I like to give myself time to prepare before our first patients arrive. It’s a busy city centre clinic, open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, where we treat minor injuries and minor illnesses in patients from the age of one up. To ensure best treatment, we provide diagnostic scans including x-ray, MRI , CT scans. I love the diversity of the job.

We also run a plastics clinic — removing moles and skin lesions — and we provide a consultant-led follow-up orthopaedic clinic on a weekly basis for patients who’ve suffered fractures.

The day is busy and varied and with extra precautions needed now during Covid 19 to make sure our patients feel safe, we wear masks at all times and visors if necessary. We also limit the number of people in the clinic at any one time, in both reception and treatment areas.

2pm

I grab a quick bite to eat and if the clinic quietens down, I take the opportunity to check stock, rotas, and attend a clinic meeting.

Some of the afternoon is spent ringing patients with results and arranging follow-up appointments where necessary.

4pm

During the summer we have an increase in slips and trips and bike and scooter injuries as more people are out and about, so we spend the afternoon casting and wound dressing. Treatment, as well as scans, is on-site.

At the moment, with the GAA back in action, we are also seeing injuries like broken fingers (caused by hurleys) and twisted ankles.

6pm

Time to wrap up and make sure the clinic is fully stocked up and cleaned for the next day.

I finish my evening with a late dinner with my two boys and partner, Mark, before heading to our local park for some fresh air.

11pm

Bedtime with a good thriller as I love a good scare before bed!

Lights off around midnight and ready to do it all again the next day