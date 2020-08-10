Appliance of Science: What is the difference between fear and phobia?

How do you react when you see a spider? Do you scream and run as if your life depended on it, or ignore and go about your business? I imagine, for many, the reality sits somewhere between these two, but if you sit firmly in the ‘scream and run’ camp, then maybe your spider dislike is more phobia than fear. You wouldn’t be alone, as arachnophobia is in the top ten phobia listing. But what are phobias, and can they be cured?

Fears and phobias

Fear can be considered a very ancient emotion and for good reason; it serves a very important purpose, keeping us safe. Fear elicits the fight, flight, or freeze response within us. A phobia is a fear in the extreme; a maladaptive response. It is an irrational and persistent fear that focuses on a perceived, specific threat.

What causes phobias?

We really don’t know what causes phobias. Some develop as a result of a traumatic experience a person has been through (experiential phobias). This can cover phobias where the person simply witnesses or hears about the event.

Non-experiential phobias are those that arise from less obvious origins.

It is thought that some phobias are passed down from generation to generation through our genetic makeup. Studies on infants as young as six months old have shown a response (dilation of the pupils) to images of spiders and snakes, even though they would never have come across them.

Infants can display a fear response to images of spiders and snakes before they had ever encountered such creatures — suggesting that some phobias are hard-wired into us rather than just learned. Picture: iStock/PA

We can also develop phobias from the extreme fears of close family or friends. We can, inadvertently, be trained towards some of these irrational fears; they may arise due to familial or environmental factors.

The phobic brain

What is happening in the brain of a phobic person? Brain imaging studies (using functional magnetic resonance imaging — fMRI) have shown major alterations in brain activity in phobic patients, when exposed to phobic stimuli, specifically in the amygdala. This area of the brain is linked with emotions as well as that fight, flight, or freeze response.

fMRI studies have also reported an over-active response in other areas of the brain, after prolonged exposure to the phobic stimulus. Rather than being desensitised, the phobic brain seems to spread the alarm response to other areas.

Is there a treatment for phobias?

Phobias are most commonly treated with therapeutic hypnosis or exposure therapy (a careful, controlled, and repeated exposure to the phobic stimulus). Although these methods have varied success levels, one study has reported greater success with exposure therapy when the stimulus is given in rhythm with the patient’s heartbeat (the stimulus delivered on the beat, not between beats for best results).

Some of the more unusual phobias

We are all probably aware of some of the more common phobias, like claustrophobia (fear of confined spaces) and acrophobia (fear of height) but if we look at more rare phobias, it seems that literally everything has a fear connected to it. There is ombrophobia, a fear of rain, not an ideal phobia to have if you live in Ireland; or the modern-day nomophobia, a fear of being without a mobile phone. Phobophobia is literally a fear of fear itself or, perhaps the most bizarre one I came across was arachibutyrophobia which is a fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth.

I think the top prize for the most ironic phobia name has to go to hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia, one of the longest words in the English language — and it refers to the fear of long words.