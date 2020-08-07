Lockdown gave us time at last to learn something new 

IT has been a strange year so far with most of us confined to base for several months. But while some were working or looking after children (or indeed both) during the lockdown, others used the unprecedented time to learn how to do something they were previously too busy to do.

And although life has returned to some sort of normality, many have found they enjoyed their new activity so much that they have incorporated into their new routine.

Social media strategist Samantha Kelly spends most of her working life looking at a screen which increased during the early stages of the pandemic. So in order to get some time out, the mother of two, who is married to Andy, started quilting.

Social media strategist Samantha Kelly took up quilting duirng lockdown.

“I was doing lots of webinar presentations to businesses who were moving online as a result of lockdown so I needed to do something that would be the total opposite, so I decided to get creative,” she says.

I had started a quilt years ago but couldn’t find it so wanted to start a new one as a kind of heirloom. So although I am no expert, I just decided to give it a go.

“I remembered some of what I learned in school about quilting as it really only involves tacking bits of material to blocks of cardboard and then sewing the squares together. I used bits of old clothes and fabric which held memories for me, and the process really relaxed me and gave me a great sense of satisfaction as the quilt developed - I am pleasantly surprised at the progress.”

Samantha, who lives in Wexford, says her hobby has quickly become an important part of her life.

“I am really enjoying it and the fact that I am planning to continue has been a real eye-opener for me,” she says. “I pick it up whenever I am bored with the TV or want to stay offline and have found it a great way to relax. It has been wonderful for my mental health as it’s lovely to be sitting quietly by the fire and just doing my thing.”

Used to the hectic nature of a restaurant kitchen, Michael O’Meara, who runs Oscars Seafood Bistro in Galway city with his wife Sinead, found himself at a loose end during the crisis and realised that it was the perfect time to learn how to play the piano.

Michael O’Meara, who runs Oscars Seafood Bistro in Galway, learned how to play the piano during lockdown.

“I had actually bought a piano just before lockdown but playing it and reading music was a completely new thing for me,” he says.

Having to close the restaurant offered me some rare time to really work at this slightly intimidating instrument and, at 49 years of age, I was nervous that it would be next to impossible.

“But, I figured that to do something you suck at can only be a good thing and learning both the piano and sight-reading music is a fantastic challenge for getting the neurons firing – so who cares if I never become a virtuoso.”

The restaurant has since reopened and Michael is back at work, but he has been well and truly bitten by the music bug and makes sure to practice every day.

“There are some great apps for the piano which were good to get me started but the apps are no replacement for a good teacher,” he says. "But [while I'm waiting for classes to restart] I practice for one to two hours every single day and for the moment, am simply enjoying the journey and the satisfaction of learning this fabulous instrument.”

Together with her sister Gwen, Maeve Flouch runs County Boutique with branches in Ennis and Nenagh. With two businesses to consider, life has always been busy, so when the country shut down, the mother of two decided to combine her interest in fashion and craft to breathe a new lease of life into some of the clothes she and her daughters had at home and also some of the more vintage pieces on sale in the shops.

“I’m a hoarder of ribbons, bows, buttons, and brooches as well as leftover fabric pieces and when the lockdown happened, I realised that I would never have so much time at home again,” she says.

So the girls and I put our heads together and decided that we would start customising our clothes with buttons or different sleeves. Both Aisling and Aoife also got busy with tie-dying and bleaching various items in their wardrobes.

Maeve Flouch, co-owner of County Boutique, started to upcycle clothes during lockdown.

Having taken her mother’s old sewing machine out of storage, Maeve, who is married to Guy, has spent the past few months cutting, sewing and altering clothes and says she has enjoyed it so much that will continue to do it, both for herself and for her customers.

“We were so busy over the lockdown with all manner of creative things and I found that I really enjoyed it,” she says. “There has definitely been a shift towards vintage clothes and upcycled favourites and not only is this something I will continue to do; the girls have also got their friends interested.

“And we are even selling some of the transformed clothing in the shop – something which is proving hugely popular with some people asking for me to alter well-loved pieces that they want to get more wear out of. On the whole, it’s been very therapeutic and something we all intend to continue doing.”

Fiona O’Neill lives in Tipperary with her two sons, Niall (14) and Aydin (10). As a family carer and business owner, life has always been busy, so when she had more time during the lockdown, she decided to try her hand at painting, even though, by her own admission, she had no experience at all.

“In March, when lockdown began, I started to paint by numbers out of pure boredom to keep myself entertained,” she says. “I can’t draw a picture for love nor money and the only time I have painted in the past is with my children. But since I started recently, I have fallen in love with acrylic paint and this method of painting is brilliant as it gives you the already-drawn picture on canvas along with instructions of which individual colour to paint each number.”

While still just at the learning stage, she is thoroughly enjoying her new hobby and has no intention of stopping.

"I have found painting so therapeutic and the time I spend doing it is time out for my mind,” she says. “I fell in love with the method straight away but like anything, it takes time to perfect a technique.

During lockdown, I would spend two hours a day painting – with no TV or phone – it was total me-time. Now that period is over, I will continue to paint. It has become part of my new norm and I always have a painting on the go. It really is beautiful seeing it come to life over time.

“I found my first kit in a shop in Kilkenny, then I moved to buying larger canvases online and have just started my first custom-print one, based on photos, by converting the image into an acrylic work of art. I have also just started a Facebook group to meet other people who are lovers of this hobby – it is so widely known in America but not so much in Ireland, so am hoping to get in touch with others enjoying the same thing.”