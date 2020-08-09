Natural health: I hurt my shoulder,  what can I do?

Q. I hurt my shoulder almost a month ago. The intense pain has eased but I find even the lightest of exercise — including hoovering and shopping — seems to inflame the area. I am a woman in my late 40s. What would you suggest?

A. Joint injuries can take a long time to heal because it is very difficult to prevent ourselves from using the affected area in some way. This is why it is often useful, particularly for arm joints, to have the affected area strapped up to avoid activities and tasks that will aggravate the injury and also to help limit swelling.

The top herbal remedies most often used to provide natural pain relief include turmeric, ginger, devils’ claw, and boswellia. Both turmeric and ginger are natural anti-inflammatories and provide effective pain relief. Devil’s claw is wonderful in addressing pain relief and works synergistically with turmeric and ginger. Boswellia serrata is often recommended as a natural alternative to pharmaceutical anti-inflammatory medications and can help with both muscle and joint pain.

Alongside herbal supplements, it is important that you optimise your diet to help with the healing process. Caffeine needs to be cut out of your diet while your body is doing this repair work since it limits the natural ability of the body to create endorphins to deal with pain levels naturally and can limit flexibility in the joints.

Inflammatory foods, such as highly processed foods, sugary treats, fatty and deep-fried foods, alcohol, gluten, and dairy, should all be avoided while you are recovering from injury. Essential fatty acids are wonderful anti-inflammatory additions to your diet — whether it be through your diet or supplementation.

It is worth finding a good physiotherapist who can assess the extent of your injury and strap the area appropriately, along with suggestions for exercises to optimise recovery. Another physical therapy worth investigating is acupuncture as this will help with pain relief and healing.

Q. My 11-year-old son has a tendency to get mouth ulcers. Is there a natural treatment you could recommend?

A. Mouth ulcers often appear around this age, which confirms that the years around puberty are indeed a very stressful time. Stress is one of the most common underlying factors when it comes to mouth ulcers, along with the immune system being overburdened.

It is no surprise that individuals who suffer from repeat episodes of mouth ulcers are often found to be deficient in B vitamins, since stress is linked with this nutrient group. A good B complex supplement is worth considering if you think stress may be a factor — these often come in a chewable form which makes them more palatable for children.

Magnesium is another nutrient that is often found to be deficient in individuals who suffer from recurring mouth ulcers. Greens, grains, nuts, and seeds are the best source of this mineral, since the magnesium is more readily absorbed from these foods, but again, this can easily be taken in supplement form as a soluble powder. Magnesium is also readily absorbed by the body when applied topically, so a spray, gel, or cream is another simple way to get this mineral in.

An effective topical remedy for mouth ulcers is tincture of myrrh. Simply dilute 4ml of the tincture in 100ml of warm water and use it as a mouth wash two to three times daily. You can also use the straight tincture on the ulcer, although it can sting a bit.

Finally, it is worth noting that in a number of cases, mouth ulcers are a reaction to the chemical SLS (sodium lauryl/laureth sulphate). This is a common ingredient in toothpastes, along with shampoo and body washes, to create the foam that we have come to expect from these products. It is also used as an industrial detergent and degreasing agent in manufacturing. Natural toothpastes are widely available in health stores and supermarkets.