Working Life: Aiden McCormick, consultant hepatologist, St Vincent’s University Hospital

Aiden McCormick, consultant hepatologist, St Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH) and clinical lead for the National Hepatitis C Treatment Programme

6.40am

Alarm rings, breakfast with my wife before driving to work in Dun Laoghaire where we have a lovely view of the sea.

8am

Endoscopy list in St Michael’s Hospital Dun Laoghaire. It’s an open-access list for GP referrals for gastroscopy and colonoscopy.

10am

Review of haemochromatosis phlebotomy service with Sr Margaret Dobbin. This is a highly efficient nurse-led service. We discuss blood and ultrasound results and identify patients suitable for the blood transfusion service or who we need review at clinic.

11am – 2.30pm

I hold a liver clinic at SVUH, a large face-to-face and virtual general liver clinic including patients with viral hepatitis (B and C), fatty liver disease, haemochromatosis, cystic fibrosis. Medical students are usually in attendance for teaching.

2.30pm

Lunch at desk and review of clinic letters etc.

3pm

Short ward round to discuss urgent results or problems on liver ward in SVUH. Major ward rounds on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

4– 5.30pm

Paperwork. Review and prioritise GP referrals. Review blood and X-ray reports. Reply to correspondence. Liaise with research nurse about clinical research on the lIver unit.

6pm

Home. Drop in to visit my 93-year-old mother – who still has a Cork accent despite living in Dublin for 59 years.

6.30pm

Evening meal with family - the best part of the day.

7.30-8.30pm

I review emails regarding hepatitis C treatment programme, responding to requests for drug treatment requiring approval. Treatment guideline documents require frequent updating. There are a large number of enthusiastic stakeholders involved in the programme: the Primary Care Reimbursement Service, the Irish College of General Practitioners, the Irish Pharmacy Union, the Opioid Substitution Treatment Service and the hospital-based clinician, pharmacists and specialist nurses. The community prescribing and dispensing area is developing and this requires significant coordination.

New oral treatments cure nine out of 10 people with hepatitis C. Treatments are extremely effective and are provided free by the HSE. Everyone can get tested – if you use drugs or alcohol, you can still be treated for hepatitis C. For more information, visit www.hse.ie/hepc

8.30pm

Walk the dog – keeps me in training for weekend hill-walking with friends.

9pm

News or Netflix.

11pm

Bed – I usually read for 30mins.