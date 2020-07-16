Osteoporosis: Is there a natural alternative treatment?

Q. I am 62 years old. A DEXA scan has found I am on the borderline of osteoporosis. My specialist says I should go on a daily 20ml injection of Forsteo for two years. Is there a natural alternative?

A. When the bone begins to ‘thin’ as a precursor to osteoporosis, this is known as osteopenia. You have already taken a wise first step in having a DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) scan and consulting a specialist. DEXA scans work by utilising enhanced x-ray technology to effectively measure bone mineral density.

Most people consider their bones to be solid and lifeless structural components of the body, when in fact they are living tissue that is directly affected by both diet and exercise. We have cells, known as osteoclasts, that are continually breaking down old bone tissue, while osteoblasts stimulate the growth of new bone tissue. After the age of 30, bone tissue is being absorbed faster than it is being formed.

By eating a healthy diet, and supplementing with magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D, you set the foundation for improving bone health. To build and maintain healthy strong bones, your diet should be high in fresh fruit and vegetables, and essential fatty acids from nuts, seeds, fatty fruits, and oily fish.

We are bombarded with information about calcium being important for bone health, and most of us know that there are a whole host of minerals necessary for strong and dense bones. Osteocare by Vitabiotics provides the recommended daily allowance of 800mg calcium plus 300mg magnesium with vitamin D and zinc for bone protection.



Vitamin D is crucial for the absorption and utilisation of these minerals. A deficiency in Vitamin D is not only linked to the development of osteoporosis, but it is also indicated in rickets, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), tuberculosis, autoimmune disorders, heart disease, digestive ailments (for example, irritable bowel, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s), various cancers (breast, lung, prostate, pancreas, colorectal, and ovaries), and even coughs, colds, and ‘flu. Walking is a great start to helping improve bone density, as is stair climbing and exercising with a rebounder (similar to a mini-trampoline). It is important to consult with your doctor before undertaking specific exercises and supplement programs.

Q. My young son is prone to outbreaks of eczema, which can be sore and itchy. What treatment would you recommend?

A. Eczema is best treated internally, and a good place to start is by adding probiotics to your son’s diet to rebalance the intestinal flora. You don’t mention what age your son is, but there are a number of probiotic formulations developed specifically for infants and toddlers. BioCare makes a Banana Acidophilus powder that contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bifidum and is free from artificial sweeteners and colourings.

Homeopathy has great success in addressing the individual root cause of skin conditions such as eczema. A homeopath will prescribe based on a full consultation rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. To find a qualified homeopath, visit irishhomeopathy.ie