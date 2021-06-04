Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to barbecue the perfect steak

Rib-eye steak with homemade peanut rayu and eggs
The star of this dish is the rayu, a Japanese chilli oil that has become a bit of a sensation here in Ireland of late with the addition of roasted peanuts
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseMain
CuisineJapanese
Ingredients
For the rayu:
250ml toasted sesame oil
150g raw peanuts
40g finely chopped fresh ginger
40g finely chopped fresh garlic
40g of finely chopped spring onions, white parts only
2 tbsp Korean red pepper powder
1tbsp chilli flakes
2tsp brown sugar
2 Irish Black Angus Rib-eye steaks
Flaky sea salt and fresh ground black pepper
2 eggs
Method
Toast the peanuts in the oven or in a dry pan. Get them nicely roasted, eight to ten minutes over a medium heat tossing them regularly will do it. Leave the skins on.
Set them aside when they are done. Pop the chopped garlic, ginger, and spring onion into a small pan along with half of the toasted sesame oil. Warm it over a medium to high heat until it starts to bubble a little and then reduce it to a simmer for three minutes. Do not overcook it or you will burn the garlic and ginger which will be bitter and ruin your rayu.
When it is done, remove it from the heat and add the red pepper powder, chilli flakes and sugar. Stir well to combine and then put it into a bowl along with the remaining toasted sesame oil. Let it cool to room temperature before putting it in a clean glass jar, and that is it, you are done. You can make this in advance of course and as I mentioned above, it ages well and will easily keep for at least a month, but it is fine to use on the day you make it too.
It is time now to cook your steaks. Let them rest at room temperature for a little while before you put them on the barbecue. I always season my steaks just before cooking them, using some flaky sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Get your grill good and hot, and pop them on. I like my steaks medium-rare, so I give them two to three minutes each side until they have a nice crust, and my meat thermometer tells me they are at around fifty-five degrees Celsius. For a rare steak, aim for fifty degrees, for medium go for sixty and for well done, seventy degrees. I usually take my steak off the grill when it is a few degrees shy of the temperature I want and then let it rest for at least five minutes before serving it. Try that and I promise you that you will have a perfectly cooked steak every time.
Have your chosen sides ready to serve, and while the steaks are resting, fry an egg per steak sunny side up. Serve the steak with the egg on top and a drizzle of rayu. Bring a little bowl of rayu to the table as well though as you will definitely want more!